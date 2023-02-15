Another massive update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is almost here and it is packed with new content for players to jump into. The “A Festival of Friendship” update does not come with a new Realm, but it does promise new characters, the ability to change the color of your house, a main storyline continuation, new clothing, storage improvements, a Premium Shop, new furniture, a new Star Path, and so much more.

Perhaps the most anticipated content arriving in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “A Festival of Friendship” update are two new iconic Disney characters. Another member of the Frozen cast, which is the magical snowman that likes warm hugs named Olaf, will be joining his friends Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff in Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Gameloft

A member of the Madrigal family from Encanto will also be making her way into the valley with the “A Festival of Friendship” update. Mirabel and a magical Mini-Casita for her to live in will arrive in the valley with this update as well.

Mirabel won’t come with an Encanto-themed Realm to accompany her, but Gameloft has teased some sort of quest tied to one of the magical doorknobs that are featured in the film. No other Madrigal members are going to be released in this update with her, but players can likely expect to see more of the iconic family join in a future game update.

A new… door… is opening in #DisneyDreamlightValley's 3rd Update, "A Festival of Friendship". Keep an eye out for this 'key' to unlocking it! 🚪✨ pic.twitter.com/sxdkKzNX5w — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 1, 2023

As is usually the case with new characters, players can expect to see new obtainable assets as they level up their friendship with both Olaf and Mirabel. New characters also usually come with new homes that players can place in the valley, but while Mirabel has been confirmed to arrive with a mini-version of the iconic Casita from Encanto, whether Olaf will also have some new kind of home or if he will perhaps instead choose to move in with some of his Frozen friends is currently unknown.

Players have eagerly been waiting for a new Star Path to begin since the previous festive one came to an end and the next update will finally add a new one for players to work on. This Star Path will be themed after Disney’s 100th anniversary and will thus have assets to mark the occasion.

The main storyline will continue in the “A Festival of Friendship” update as players learn more about the Forgetting. A snowstorm will be looming in the Frosted Heights biome and players will need to delve deeper to uncover more about the mysteries of the valley.

Image via Gameloft

A new Premium Shop feature will be introduced in the upcoming update. This shop will feature exclusive assets that differ from content found elsewhere in the game that players can only purchase with Moonstones. The assets found within the shop will include cosmetics items like furniture, clothing, and house skins.

To allow players better access to the Premium Shop, the Moonstone capacity for chests found around the valley will be raised. Instead of just 10 Moonstones, players will now find 50 within each chest.

After repeatedly requesting the ability to change the look of their homes for months, players’ wishes have finally been answered as the next update allows them to change the appearance of their homes. Players can change the color of their fully upgraded home or purchase special house skins from the new Premium Shop.

A new year is on the horizon… and with it, new features and content for #DisneyDreamlightValley! Achieved in our Community Wishlist Challenge, here's a sneak peek at some of the house skins that will be arriving in our 3rd update!✨ pic.twitter.com/NrVz3kKzY6 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 27, 2022

Along with the ability to better customize the exterior of your house, so too will players finally have more features that deepen the customization within their homes. All doors within players’ homes can now be changed to other ones that they have unlocked and can also be moved around as players see fit. Players will also be able to choose wallpaper on a wall-by-wall basis which means that they no longer have to choose one wallpaper to cover an entire room.

Storage has been one of the biggest complaints within the Disney Dreamlight Valley community but Gameloft has heard fans’ wishes with a massive overhaul to the storage system. With this update, players will now be able to craft three different kinds of chests that offer different storage capacities, and all other furniture that seems like it should come with storage, such as fridges and cabinets, will also have actual usable storage now. Players will additionally be able to better their storage systems with customizable signposts, an auto-sorting feature, and a smart transfer tool.

Whether you’ve grown tired of watching Goofy fish or simply want to refresh the activity you regularly engage in with a villager, the “A Festival of Friendship” update has you covered with the addition of Training Manuals. These new books can be crafted and will grant players the ability to change the role of any level 10 villager.

The "A Festival of Friendship" update releases this week on February 16th, so what better way to get ready than to show off a new gift for your Valley friends!



With this update, we've added Training Manuals which can be crafted to change the role of level 10 Villagers 📘⛏️ pic.twitter.com/UNofUN7gm6 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 14, 2023

A few other small features, such as new content in Scrooge McDuck’s shop and more daily discussion topics for villagers, are also being added in this update. Many bug fixes and improvements, such as redoing the way that Kristoff’s stall works once again, are also part of this rather massive update.

The patch notes for the “A Festival of Friendship” update also feature a mysterious redacted section that seems to indicate that another massive surprise, perhaps one on par with Stitch’s unexpected arrival, will also be released with this update. No teasers have been dropped that give any indication as to what this surprise may be, but players should keep their eyes out since Stitch was teased in a few ways around the time the last update launched.

When does the Disney Dreamlight Valley A Festival of Friendship update release?

Regardless of which “A Festival of Friendship” feature you’re most excited about, there is certainly a lot to delve into which means that players likely want to know when all of the new content will be available to play. Players can experience all that this massive update has to offer starting at 8am CT on Feb. 16.

Are you ready for A Festival of Friendship? #LiveMagically in #DisneyDreamlightValley's third major content update, launching tomorrow at 9AM EST/2PM UTC! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ml52fUvJmo — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 15, 2023

The update will officially be released by Gameloft at 8am CT, but various platforms may roll it out slightly later than this. Players will also have to wait for the update to finish installing, so it will likely be a bit later than 8am CT when players are actually able to begin playing the “A Festival of Friendship” Disney Dreamlight Valley update.