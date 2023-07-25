How to beat the Custodian’s Eye in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has a plethora of bosses to take on and the Custodian’s Eye provides quite a challenge for an unsuspecting player.

Depending on which world you roll at the start, the Custodian’s Eye could occur very early in your playthrough of Remnant 2. And if you are unprepared, it can quickly tear you apart while you are still getting to grips with the game.

More experienced players should not find the Custodian’s Eye to be much of a challenge, though it has a number of devastating attacks that can quickly drain your health and force restarts.

The key to beating the Custodian’s Eye is to know its mechanics and we’ve got you covered here with everything you need to know.

How to find the Custodian’s Eye in Remnant 2

Head through the fog. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Custodian’s Eye is located deep inside the Spectrum Nexus dungeon in N’Erud, which requires you to climb multiple levels before reaching the summit of the construct—where you will face the Custodian’s Eye.

Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to get to. There are a few enemies to defeat along the way but none should pose any real threat, nor should you get lost. Essentially, just explore until you find the next lift.

You’ll know when you’re about to face off against the Custodian’s Eye because you’ll come across a checkpoint, which will become your new best friend with restarts likely while you get to grips with this boss fight.

From the checkpoint, head left and to the foggy barrier. Walk up to it and pass through, continue moving forward and a cutscene will trigger, followed by the battle against the Custodian’s Eye itself.

How to defeat the Custodian’s Eye in Remnant 2

The Custodian’s Eye has a number of different attacks that it quickly cycles through in the course of the battle, all of which can swiftly deplete your health bar and lead to a restart.

The initial attack is a purple laser. While firing this attack, the eye is vulnerable and exposed as a weak point. Shoot the eye and dodge the lasers—making sure you dodge to the opposite side of where the laser is moving from as it has an AoE effect that will damage you.

Another attack sees the Custodian’s Eye produce small flying spheres, which you should destroy, before firing off a red laser with three beams of attack. The Custodian’s Eye will then rotate. Dodge the lasers or hide behind the pillars to avoid the attack. When you can, hit the glowing red eye.

The third attack results in some of the hexagon platforms making up the floor glowing. When this happens, quickly move to a non-glowing hexagon. The glowing parts of the floor will now drop, which, if you did not move off, results in death or massive damage.

Dodge the lasers or face death. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whenever you use a Dragon Heart Relic to heal, the boss will also heal. Healing skills do not trigger the boss’ healing, nor does allies reviving you.

Take as many opportunities as you can to fire at the eye to inflict maximum damage and, if you have Mods that apply effects like burn, use these to your advantage. I managed to drain a lot of the health bar with burn and it made a huge difference.

If it’s still alive at this point, the Custodian’s Eye will do a new attack with three blue lasers. The method is the same; avoid the lasers and damage the eye. Rinse and repeat. By now, the Custodian’s Eye should not have much health left.

Defeating the Custodian’s Eye will award the Sentry’s Old Iris, which can be used to craft the Prismatic Driver Weapon Mod effect—which fires a superheated beam that deals 25 Mod Damage per second and, when sustaining the beam on the target, causes an explosion that deals 150 Mod Damage in a three-meter AoE spread.

