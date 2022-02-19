How to add and play with friends in Krunker.io

If you find yourself playing Krunkier.io, one thing appears to be painfully clear: it feels like it’s impossible to play with your friends.

This isn’t because there isn’t an option to play with them, but mainly because the game is so poor in explaining how to go about doing it and will instead drop players into a random game or server when they click to play a game.

Thankfully for players, there are a few methods to take to actually play with friends, even though they are quite a pain to get to work. One of the first and easiest methods you can do is the following:

Press Click to Play which should take you into a game. Press Escape to bring up the menu. Click the Invite button, which will copy a link. Share that link with friends who then can join your match. Note that not all your friends can join if the lobby gets full, so be prepared to send the invite out as soon as you go to play the game.

Alternatively, you can also try to find an empty server in the server browser for all you and your friends to play to try and reduce the risk of getting random players into your matches. It can still be quite annoying, however.