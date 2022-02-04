How many players can play Dying Light 2 Co-op?

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an enjoyable solo experience, but it’s also an excellent game to play with a group of friends. The first game in the series offered hours of fun as groups could take on zombie hordes and explore to their heart’s desire. Dying Light 2 offers the same experience, so it might be time to get the band back together.

Up to four players can play Dying Light 2 together. You can invite your friends to a private game, or you can find public matches to enjoy the game with random players. You can also “Call for Help,” which periodically searches for other players to join your session. Each player maintains their experience and items and can drop out of the game at any time.

Players can vote on the narrative choices they encounter, although the host will fave the final say on what choice is made. This allows the host to preserve their narrative experience while also receiving input from their group members. The overall story won’t change if you play through it solo or with a group, so feel free to tackle the game as you wish.

Adjust the online options in the menu to determine how you want to experience Dying Light 2. If you want to explore the world by yourself, keep it set to single player. If you don’t have a group but are interested in playing with others, enable the Call for Help option. Feel free to set the game to Friends Only if you want them to be able to join at any time.