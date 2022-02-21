Horizon Forbidden West claims top spot on UK Boxed Charts

The game has become the second most successful boxed launch for the PS5 in the U.K. to date.

Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited follow-up to Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn, hit shelves last week and, according to reports, the game has debuted at number one on the U.K.’s boxed game sales charts.

The sales numbers from Horizon have positioned it as the second most successful PS5 boxed game launch, GamesIndustry reports reveal. The early haul beats out FIFA 22, but falls short of another popular Sony title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Horizon has taken the top spot from Dying Light 2, which dropped a few weeks ago, and late January release Pokémon: Legends Arceus, which has continued its dominance all month.

Horizon Forbidden West is available both on PS4 and PS5 consoles, though ongoing production issues currently plaguing Sony and their latest console generation could have held the game back from its full sales potential.

Sixty-eight percent of gamers who purchased a boxed copy of the sequel did so on PlayStation 5. Digital figures aren’t yet known, but with the rise in players purchasing games via online storefronts, this would likely be a substantial addition to the game’s total sales.

The game’s opening sales weren’t quite as strong as its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn, however, this comes down to multiple factors, including the boom of digital game purchases and the PS5’s production shortage.

In the latest update to the boxed sales charts in the U.K., Pokémon Legends: Arceus has taken the second spot below Horizon. Dying Light 2 has digressed to third place. These latest numbers include recorded sales ending on Saturday, Feb. 19.