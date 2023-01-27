Here are the minimum requirements for the Dead Space (2023) remake

The Dead Space remake brings the classic game to current-gen consoles with the best visuals that the current-gen consoles can muster. This means players on PC will need to have a strong enough rig (no pun intended) to get the game to run. As long as your computer can meet the minimum requirements, you should be able to run at minimum settings.

The game is beautiful, so even those who run the game on its minimum requirements will be able to appreciate the updated graphics. Here’s all the information you need to know about the minimum requirements for the Dead Space (2023) remake.

What are the minimum requirements for the Dead Space remake?

If you have the following PC specs, you should be able to run Dead Space (2023) without any major issues. If you have better than these specs, you can begin to play with the graphic settings to provide a better visual experience.

These requirements are based on the Steam page for the game.

Minimum PC requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit +

Recommended PC requirements

These PC specs mean you can run the game on the best settings without any major issues.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit +

If your PC can’t run the game, consider playing on a console or waiting until the game is available on cloud gaming services. These allow you to play a game by streaming it to whatever device you’re playing on, so it’s independent of your PC specs.