GTA V, NHL 21, and other games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Several new games are being added to the Xbox Game Pass, including popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V, NHL 21, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Microsoft announced.

The Xbox Game Pass gives players access to a rotating catalog of games, including some of the most popular titles. The latest announcement confirmed GTA V, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure, NHL 21, and other popular games are coming this month.

Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass



April 8

– GTA V

– Zombie Army 4: Dead War

– Disneyland Adventures

– Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure



April 12

– NHL 21



April 15

– Rain on Your Parade

– Pathway



April 20

– MLB The Show 21

GTA V will be available on Xbox and the cloud, which means Android users with version 6.0 or greater and Bluetooth version 4.0 can enjoy the game on the go. Zombie Army 4, Disneyland Adventures, and several other titles will also be available on the cloud.

GTA V won’t be included for PC, though, and will only be available on console and the cloud. But PC players can enjoy several of the other titles. NHL 21 will also be available exclusively on console.

The Xbox Game Pass is an excellent choice for players looking for new games without having to pay the full cost. The available games are constantly changing, so make sure to take advantage of the titles while they’re available.

The first four games, including GTA V, will be added on April 8. The rest of the games will be added on April 12, 15, and 20.