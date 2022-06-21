Gotham Knights will have the biggest Gotham City map of any video game, devs say

Gotham Knights, the upcoming DC superhero game by WB Montreal, will have the biggest version of the Gotham City map in a video game to date, according to the developers.

Geoff Ellenor, Gotham Knight’s director, told Game Informer that the game’s map will be a “big place.” It will be bigger than the map seen in Batman: Arkham Knight. He also spoke about how he’s spent his Zoom calls while riding the Batcycle around Gotham, describing this experience as “one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city.”

Executive producer Fleur Marty then added that it will be the biggest version of Gotham in any video game. “For sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games,” Marty said. “The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers. The Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation.”

Gotham Knights was first revealed during the DC FanDome virtual event in August 2020. It was originally scheduled for release last year but was then delayed to 2022. Gotham Knights will be available for platforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Oct. 25.

The game’s official website describes it as “an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet.” Players can play it in either solo-play or with one other hero, where they can “patrol Gotham’s five distinct boroughs and drop in on criminal activity” wherever they can locate it.