The Game Awards was one of the most anticipated events of the year, and it wasn’t just for the awards.
Airing last night, the event highlighted some of the best games from 2021, but also brought a ton of game reveals and new footage. There was plenty to get excited about lfrom the likes of Among Us VR, more Elden Ring Footage, and much more.
Other highly anticipated reveals include new footage from the Halo TV series coming to Paramount+, Star Wars Eclipse, and a Wonder Woman game. If you missed any of the reveals throughout the night, here is everything to catch up on.
Everything Announced during The Game Awards 2021
Everything showcased during The Game Awards:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem showed new footage, 2022 release announced
- Alan Wake 2 announced
- Among Us VR announced
- Arc Raiders from Embark Studios revealed
- CrossfireX gets trailer and release date set for Feb. 10
- Cuphead DLC ‘The Delicious Last Course’ announced for June 30
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showed new footage
- Dokev ‘Rockstar’ revealed new trailer
- Dune: Spice Wars revealed
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human showed story trailer
- Elden Ring revealed story trailer
- Fall Guys reveal Nightmare Before Christmas skins
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade coming to PC on Dec. 16
- Forspoken got release date of May 24
- Fortnite Chapter Three showed new trailer
- Genshin Impact showed off new character, Arataki Itto
- GTFO available right now at 25 percent off
- Halo TV series footage revealed
- Hellblade 2 trailer revealed
- Horizon Forbidden West showed new trailer
- Lost Ark announced release date of Feb. 11
- Metal Hellsinger revealed
- Nightgale revealed
- PUBG going free-to-play announced
- Rocket League Sideswipe mobile now available
- Rumbleverse, Epic Games’ new platform fighter, revealed
- Saints Row showed trailer
- Slitterhead revealed
- Somerville showed new trailer
- Sonic Frontiers announced and trailer revealed
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 revealed trailer
- Star Trek: Resurgence from Telltale revealed
- Star Wars Eclipse revealed
- Steelrising revealed for 2022 release
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealed trailer
- Synced: Off-Planet showed new trailer
- Tchia revealed new trailer and release window
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum showed new trailer
- The Matrix Awakens available now for next-gen consoles
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands showed story trailer
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 revealed
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 DLC: Warrior Priest released
- Wonder Woman game revealed
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt new trailer revealed
Pre-show announcements:
- Babylon’s Fall revealed new trailer and March 3 release date
- Chivalry 2 DLC on the way
- Evil West gameplay trailer revealed for 2022 launch
- Have A Nice Death coming March 2022
- Homeworld 3 new gameplay trailer and Q4, 2022 release window announced
- King of Fighters XV will add Krohnen as next fighter
- Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak scheduled for this summer
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax scheduled for March 17 release
- Planet of Lana trailer revealed
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre game revealed
- The Expanse game adaptation coming from Telltale
- Thirsty Suitors announced
- Tunic coming March 16