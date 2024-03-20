Escape from Tarkov: How to unlock the Lightkeeper quests

So you managed to avoid Zryachiy and his men in Escape from Tarkov, and now you want to see the Lightkeeper in action. If you’re struggling to meet him, or are unsure how you’re supposed to unlock his questline, you’ll need to know a couple things about the Lightkeeper.

The Lightkeeper is one of the nine Escape from Tarkov Traders. Here is how to access his questlines in Escape from Tarkov.

How to get Lightkeeper quests in Escape from Tarkov

Head over to the peninsula territory inside the Lighthouse location to find the Lightkeeper. You need to visit the third floor for his set spawn. Similar to Traders like Jaegar, you need to complete questlines from other Traders. You must first increase your Scav Karma to two. You can do this by Scav actions like extracting, killing Rogues and Cultists, and helping Scav bosses.

Is the Lightkeeper questline only a mirage? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Battlestate YouTube

It can be difficult getting to the Network Provider questline, however. It’s best to reach level 35 before hunting down the Lightkeeper because quests like Decontamination Service are locked if you’re not level 35. You need to complete 13 Trader quests, some more difficult than others, to meet the Network Provider requirement. These are:

Broadcast – Part 2 (Mechanic)

(Mechanic) Bullshit (Skier)

(Skier) Cargo X – Part 4 (Peacekeeper)

(Peacekeeper) Decontamination Service (Therapist)

(Therapist) Drug Trafficking (Therapist)

(Therapist) Gunsmith – Part 15 (Mechanic)

(Mechanic) House Arrest – Part 1 (Skier)

(Skier) Living High is Not a Crime – Part 2 (Ragman)

(Ragman) Peacekeeping Mission (Peacekeeper)

(Peacekeeper) The Blood of War – Part 3 (Ragman)

(Ragman) The Huntsman Path – Forest Cleaning (Jaeger)

(Jaeger) The Punisher – Part 5 (Prapor)

(Prapor) The Tarkov Shooter – Part 7 (Jaeger)

New Mechanics quests will open once you have completed the 13 quests above and have at least two on your Scav Karma. The quest order set by Mechanic you need to complete to unlock the Lightkeeper is as follows:

Network Provider – Part One Network Provider – Part Two Assessment – Part One Assessment – Part Two Assessment – Part Three Key to the Tower Knock-Knock Getting Acquainted

After completing Getting Acquainted, you need to bypass the peninsula territory bridge with the encoded Digital secure DSP radio transmitter to avoid fighting Zryachiy. Make sure to execute all dialogue prompts with the Lightkeeper once you reach him. Don’t select “Take your leave” while you’re speaking to him for the first time. The final chat prompt, “Got any work for me?” should give you the first Lightkeeper quest.

