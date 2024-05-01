Dune: Awakening leaks show potential features, skill trees, and more

On April 30, a Reddit user allegedly leaked a set of screenshots from the upcoming Dune: Awakening, showing what appear to be pictures of the character creation system, the base customization, the skill tree, and more gameplay.

Many fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the Funcom MMORPG this year, hoping to see what a modern video game from this universe will look like after the success of the movies. The alleged leaks match the details seen in the gameplay trailers.

Sandy dunes, eh? Picture via Funcom

Two of the screenshots in the Reddit thread show the character creation interface, with many customization options and faction choices. The alleged leaks also suggest the possibility of a mentor system tied into a set of questions asked by the Reverend Mother during character creation. This may play into your combat training and abilities.

We already caught a glimpse of base customization options in one of the trailers for Dune: Awakening, and the alleged leaks further flesh out that impression: the visual variety and the base’s external look are also seen on some of the screenshots. The player will have a small settlement at first, but this will grow as the influence in the region improves.

The alleged leaks also show off some other UI and gameplay elements, like the Respawn Beackon that appears after your character is defeated or dies. It also shows off a humidity bar and vehicle-related instructions. are defeated in battle or die.

One of the stills also shows how the mini-drone seen in the movie operats in the game as part of a stealth mission, and another The last picture shows what the skill tree looks like, with many abilities both passive and active.

There is still no confirmed release date for Dune: Awakening, but if these images are really taken from the current builds, then fans won’t have to wait for much longer for their share of the spice.

