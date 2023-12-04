Dragon Age fans finally get a reveal date for Dreadwolf—but it’s still a ways off

Fans of BioWare’s epic fantasy series Dragon Age have some good news and some bad news to mull over today regarding the next installment in the series: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

The developer released another teaser trailer for Dreadwolf today—seeing as today is Dragon Age Day. The trailer is still cryptic, much like the other teasers we have gotten so far. However, we do get to see some more locations the sequel might take us to.

Could this be the Storm Coast? Image via BioWare

The trailer features narration from the likes of the Antivan Crows and the Grey Wardens along with images of iconic Dragon Age locations on a map, such as Rivain, the Anderfels, and Weisshaupt. There are also what look to be in-game screenshots of certain places that will make appearances in the upcoming game, with one area looking similar to the Storm Coast from Dragon Age: Inquisition.

It was more than we’ve had in the past, but did the trailer give us the Dreadwolf release date Dragon Age fans have been waiting patiently for since the release of Inquisition almost 10 years ago? Unfortunately, no. That’s the bad news.

That said, there is some good news to be had here as well.

The trailer ends with a reveal that there will be more information released for Dreadwolf, but it won’t be coming anytime soon. This is where we go back to the bad news. The reveal for the game won’t be coming until summer 2024. At the time of writing, that’s six months away.

This has upended the hope many had that there will be an announcement of a release date at the upcoming Game Awards, too. We will likely get a release date when the info is released in the summer.

We won’t be hearing anything else until summer 2024. Sorry, Dragon Age fans. Image via BioWare.

If you’re a Dragon Age fan who has been waiting for some kind of update on this sequel since the last game dropped in 2014—like me—then you are likely happy to hear anything at all from BioWare. At this point, we’re begging for crumbs.

It might be a ways off, but at least we have a concrete time for new information on Dreadwolf. Six months doesn’t seem that bad when you think about the years that we have gone through already.