Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sells 20 million units—so what’s next for the franchise?

The Crash Bandicoot franchise has endured the test of time, and recent news from Activision shows that gamers are still embracing the orange marsupial’s greatest adventures.

The official Crash Bandicoot X/Twitter page posted that the N. Sane Trilogy, a collection of remasters of the first three games in the series, has sold 20 million units globally since it released in 2017, making it one of the best selling games in the franchise. While the post didn’t elaborate on which platform the game was released on had the most sales, it did thank fans for helping achieve this major milestone.

Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 20, 2024

The N. Sane Trilogy was the first major console release for the Crash Bandicoot series since 2008. And since then, there have been more remasters like Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and new installments like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Neither one of those games has been able to achieve the sales success that N. Sane Trilogy has had, but it’s safe to say none of these would have even existed if the remastered collection hadn’t come out.

The most recent entry in the franchise was the online multiplayer spin-off game Crash Team Rumble, but there hasn’t been any news about another entry in the main series. There was no mention of the Crash Bandicoot series at the most recent Xbox Showcase, and only vague hints from former developers about new projects.

If a new installment is in the works, it will be interesting to see how Microsoft decides to release the game. Since it would be the first in the series released under the new regime, will it be one of the few games from an Xbox studio to go multiplatform like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves?

