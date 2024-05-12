Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within lovebombed with positive reviews after studio closure

On May 7, Xbox announced that it had shut down several of its game development studios, including Tango Gameworks, known for its beloved game Hi-Fi Rush. Following this announcement, players have decided to show their love for the title through Steam reviews.

Following its closure, several players flocked to its Steam page to bombard it with positive reviews, applauding the studio for its accomplishments and expressing their love for the game and its quality.

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the studio’s most popular titles. Image via Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks’ closure shocked several fans and industry professionals, as Hi-Fi Rush was one of the Xbox’s most successful and beloved first-party titles. The game currently sports an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ rating with over 2400 reviews in the last 30 days, over a hundred of which were posted on May 8, a day after the Xbox announcement.

The positive reviews didn’t stop with Hi-Fi Rush, as The Evil Within games also saw a significant increase in accolades, both sitting a ‘Very Positive’ rating with over 150 reviews each within the last 30 days.

Players also left several positive comments on Reddit and on the games’ Steam pages. “Hi-Fi Rush was such a fun game, I haven’t had that much fun playing a game in such a long time, it’s sad to see the outcome of the studio,” said a user on Reddit. “The Evil Within came out when we got Dead Space 3 and the abdominal Resident Evil 6. When the world needed it most, tango prevailed and made a great survival horror game. RIP Tango Studios, thank you for the memories,” another wrote on Steam.

Hi-Fi Rush also saw a significant boost in players following its studio’s closure, shooting up to over 700 average concurrent players from the usual 200.

Tango Gameworks was a Japanese studio and subsidiary of ZeniMax Media. It was founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. The developer was known for several beloved titles, including The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Among the developer’s portfolio, Hi-Fi Rush stood out as a special success, even by Microsoft’s standards “in all key measurements and expectations.“

