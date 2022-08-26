Cosplay Central Crown Championships set to debut at PAX Aus 2022

Cosplay is an integral part of gaming and gaming culture, and to celebrate it in style, ReedPop is bringing the Cosplay Central Crown Championships to PAX Aus 2022 in Melbourne.

The global cosplay championship was first announced in July 2021. It has multiple legs, including one at MCM London Comic Con and another at C2E2 in Chicago. This is the first time it’s happening in Australia.

“We’re so excited to announce that PAX Aus will be hosting the Australian Leg of The Cosplay Central Crown Championships,” said Katherine “Kitty” Grace, content and community manager for PAX Aus.

Grace explained that the cosplay community is “an important piece of the PAX puzzle” and is thrilled to add the championship to the convention. “We cannot wait to celebrate the best ANZ cosplayers have to offer!”

Image via PAX

The Australian leg of the Cosplay Crown Global Championships will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9 at PAX Aus, which is being held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC).

Three established cosplayers will judge contestants at the event, including Henchwench, WhereIsDanielle, and Scrap Shop Props. Thirty percent of their score will revolve around accuracy, ambition, and design. The remaining 70 percent is all about construction.

The winner will be crowned on the day and receive a trophy. They’ll also advance to the international Cosplay Central Crown Championships finals at C2E2 in Chicago in August 2023.

A return flight from their nearest capital city to Chicago will be provided, along with three nights’ worth of accommodation, two weekend passes to C2E2, and two weekend tickets for PAX Aus 2023.

Image via Rocket Comms

If you’re a passionate cosplayer who is interested in competing in the Cosplay Central Crown Championship to show off your best work, you can apply here. Entries close on Sept. 5.

Just keep in mind that you cannot wear a cosplay someone else has made (although some assistance is okay), and it has to be one you haven’t worn at other international cosplay events. Exceptions can be made for local ones.

For more information, read the official rules.