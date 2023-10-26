City Skylines 2’s latest patch aims to make the game playable with host of bug fixes after release

Cities: Skylines 2 developers are rolling out a patch to address the issues that arose after the game’s launch. Yesterday, on Oct. 25, Colossal Order devs posted their goals and plans for Cities 2‘s severe performance problems. Today’s patch tweaks the exact settings labeled as troublesome in their statement.

The Cities 2 developers posted today, Oct. 26, on their usual platform, the Paradox Interactive forum, announcing the first in a series of patches aimed at poor performance. Though this does not address all the existing issues and bugs, CO says it wanted to push this update out as soon as possible to potentially improve the game’s build.

According to Colossal Order, the patch will only be available for Steam users, with a counterpart coming to the Microsoft Store version at a later point. The fixes introduced in the patch focus on major issues, such as crashing and stuttering, but will also tweak troublesome settings, such as the depth of field, LOD, and global illumination. The patch addresses the following:

Changed LOD to be independent of rendering resolution to get more consistent performance with high resolutions

Minor optimization with fog

Depth of field optimizations and tweaks

Global illumination tweaks

Optimized stutters when buildings spawn/level up

Optimized various stutters across all systems

Fixed crash after upgrading wind turbine

Fixed crash when car crashes into still hidden car with trailer

Fixed crash with mesh loading (that happens with low settings mostly)

If players encounter any issues during gameplay, CO advises them to visit the following link and report their findings.

Cities: Skylines 2 was released on Oct. 24 and faced a massive review bombing spree caused by the game’s instability and abysmal performance. Players on Steam, even those with state-of-the-art gaming hardware, complained that Cities was more a PowerPoint presentation than an actual game. FPS in the single digits, constant stuttering, and a sea of bugs were reported across the board. This caused the game’s Metacritic score to tank, and it is now lagging severely behind its predecessor.

The game itself is being universally praised in terms of content and gameplay, but its stability and performance issues continue holding it down. Today’s patch is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, and seeing how soon it’s come, we’re likely to see a lot more in the following weeks.

