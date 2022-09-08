Football Manager 2023 has obtained the licensing rights to the Champions League, Europa League, and the Europe Conference League, meaning that players can expect to see team logos, skins, and potentially more in the upcoming game.

The recently released Football Manager 2023 trailer caught the attention of many longtime fans when the Champions League logo appeared in the background. Prior to this release, the management simulator did not have the rights to use the Champions League’s likeness. Thus, the newly released images signaled a major shift in the beloved franchise. Sports Interactive, the developers behind the Football Manager franchise, confirmed the updated licensing agreement in a statement.

“FM23 thrusts fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game, from the supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League,” Sports Interactive said.

While the upcoming game’s images showed logos and player skins, there could potentially be even more specialized content coming out now that Football Manager 2023 has the rights to the Champions League. For longtime fans of the series, this is undoubtedly one of the most significant updates that the franchise has ever seen.

With still several months before Football Manager 2023’s release, there could be more information regarding cosmetic or gameplay introductions accompanying this massive licensing pick-up. Football Manager 2023 is set to release on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.