Can you play custom songs in Trombone Champ?

Rhythm games once ruled the gaming world. The likes of Guitar Hero and Rock Band introduced many players to countless bands while also convincing some to pick up an actual instrument. These two iconic titles have been away from the spotlight for a while now, giving room for new titles to carry the genre forward.

Trombone Champ is a rhythm game that was developed by Holy Wow. The title labels itself as the “world’s first trombone-based rhythm music game,” which immediately separates it from its competition. Most rhythm games directly feature songs, and fans are generally familiar with what they can expect from them, like real hit songs. At the time of writing, there are only 20 tracks in Trombone Champ, making fans wonder whether they can add custom songs to the game.

How to play custom songs in Trombone Champ

Players can’t play custom songs in Trombone Champ. The feature is currently not in the game, meaning players will have to make do with the available tracks.

The feature to add custom songs to the game is in the works, however. In a recent PC Gamer interview, the developers expressed their desire to add more features to Trombone Champ, including the ability to add custom songs to the game.

The feature isn’t in the game just yet due to copyright problems. On a Steam Community Forum post, a Trombone Champ developers stated that the custom song feature was something they’d like to add to the game, but “it’ll come after a handful of other updates.” Having to deal with copyright strikes at this stage could prevent the developer from focusing on more important improvements and there can also be more paperwork to be done in the background before the feature is ready to be shipped.