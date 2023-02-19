Atomic Heart is looking to be one of the best RPG titles of the year and fans’ excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

The game is set in an alternate 1955 in the Soviet Union’s Facility 3826 and will have you playing as Major Sergei Nechaev, a mentally unstable officer with the primary objective of keeping the unfolding situation at the facility from getting out of hand.

To achieve this goal, players have to battle through countless rogue robots and failed biomechanical experiments within Facility 3826.

Atomic Heart is set to release for Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox consoles on Feb. 21, but many fans want to know if they’ll be able to take the Mundfish game on the go with their Steam Deck too. Here’s everything we know.

Can you play Atomic Heart on Steam Deck?

Despite its release being only days away, Atomic Heart has not been Steam Deck Verified by Valve yet and it’s unclear when the necessary tests will be conducted, but it likely won’t be too much of a wait.

Games that haven’t been Steam Deck Verified can still be played on the handheld console, but you run the risk of encountering technical issues.

Still, if you really want to play Atomic Heart on Steam Deck at launch, you can.

Screengrab via Valve

You should keep in mind the game requires 90GB of available storage space so you’ll need to have either the 256GB or 512GB version of the Steam Deck if you plan on downloading and playing Atomic Heart on your handheld console.