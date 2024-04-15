Botany Manor: How to grow the Springdance Shrub

Springdance Shrub is the final plant you need to grow in Botany Manor, and it’s a pretty complex one to tackle. Before you can get this plant to bloom, you have to track down an array of clues for it.

Since this is your final task, it’s a pretty tricky one, which means you might need help figuring out how to properly develop this plant. Here’s how to grow the Springdance Shrub in Botany Manor.

All Springdance Shrub clues in Botany Manor

It’s a pretty but tough plant to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To grow Sprindance Shrub in Botany Manor, you first need to track down seven clues.

Hydrangeas – This is a card with information about Hydrangeas found on the left side of a tiny shed in the Gardening Workspace.

– This is a card with information about Hydrangeas found on the left side of a tiny shed in the Gardening Workspace. Pot Catalogue – Turn to your right while still standing in the same shed within the Gardening Workspace to find the Pot Catalogue.

– Turn to your right while still standing in the same shed within the Gardening Workspace to find the Pot Catalogue. Bird Poster – This poster is hanging up on the wall in the massive white stone building located in the Bird Garden.

– This poster is hanging up on the wall in the massive white stone building located in the Bird Garden. Bird Seeds – These seeds are also in the Bird Garden area but are outside on a wooden table near a white bench and some clay pots. They’re sitting right next to a Bird Feeder you should grab and hang in the Garden Paths area near the other Bird Feeder and birdhouse. You need these items later on to help your Springdance Shrub bloom.

– These seeds are also in the Bird Garden area but are outside on a wooden table near a white bench and some clay pots. They’re sitting right next to a Bird Feeder you should grab and hang in the Garden Paths area near the other Bird Feeder and birdhouse. You need these items later on to help your Springdance Shrub bloom. Greeting Card – This item is a card with two cats on it that’s sitting on a side table in the Side Terrace area next to some tea and books.

– This item is a card with two cats on it that’s sitting on a side table in the Side Terrace area next to some tea and books. Pigment Research – The Pigment Research is sitting on the right side of a cluttered table in the Garden Paths area.

– The Pigment Research is sitting on the right side of a cluttered table in the Garden Paths area. Soil pH Research – This item is located directly to the left of the previous one and is sitting on the same table in the Garden Paths area.

Since many of these clues are located around the same regions, you only need to visit a total of four locations to collect them all. All of the clues you need are found in the Gardening Workspace, Bird Garden, Side Terrace, and the Garden Paths.

All of the spots you need to visit are fairly close together. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Since this is the last plant you have to grow, you first need to finish all the other ones from previous chapters, including Nightfall and Pixie Tears. You also get a special Botany Manor achievement once you finish growing this plant.

How to grow Springdance Shrub in Botany Manor

With all of the clues you need found, you now have all the details required to properly grow Springdance Shrub, which means it’s time to assemble the items you need to do so. Here are the next steps you need to follow in this process.

Return to the tiny shed in the Gardening Workspace to pick up a Sandstone Pot , which is sitting in the center of the shelf right above the spot where you grabbed the Pot Catalogue.

, which is sitting in the center of the shelf right above the spot where you grabbed the Pot Catalogue. With the Sandstone Pot in hand, head over to the table near the gazebo in the Formal Garden and put some soil into it.

into it. Walk back to the Gardening Workspace and approach the table near the very north of this area to add Seaweed to the pot.

to the pot. Return to the table near the gazebo in the Formal Garden again and place your pot down .

. Walk into the gazebo to your left and approach the side table sitting there to pick up the Springdance Shrub seeds.

Don’t forget to grab the seeds you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to your pot and plant the seeds.

the seeds. Water your plant.

your plant. Pick up your Springdance Shrub pot and take it to the white stone building in the Bird Garden which has a table you can place it on inside.

in the Bird Garden which has a you can place it on inside. Head back to the Bird Feeder you left in the Garden Paths area earlier.

you left in the Garden Paths area earlier. You now need to lead the bird from the birdhouse to the white stone building to get your Springdance Shrub to grow. This can be done by moving the Bird Feeders from post to post all the way to your plant. The second Bird Feeder is hanging on the post right by the birdhouse so you have two Bird Feeders to work with.

You have to lead the bird to your plant using these posts. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Wait for the bird to fly to the next Bird Feeder before you move the previous one. Alternate moving each Bird Feeder to guide the bird to fly between them.

before you move the previous one. Alternate moving each Bird Feeder to guide the bird to fly between them. Repeat this process until the bird flies into the white stone building where your potted Springdance Shrub is waiting.

until the bird flies into the white stone building where your potted Springdance Shrub is waiting. Watch as the bird sits on the edge of the pot and then flies up above as your Springdance Shrub officially grows in front of you.

