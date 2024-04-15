Botany Manor: How to grow the Brook Chalice

Botany Manor is all about researching and growing the most exotic plants out there.

I bet Balloon Studios crafted Botany Manor as a luxurious retreat for aspiring botanists. But let’s be real; some of these puzzles are too complex. Who has time for all these achievements when there are crops to tend? I’ll show you how to source all the clues to grow a Brook Chalice in Botany Manor.

All Brook Chalice clues in Botany Manor

Here’s every clue to understand how to grow Brook Chalice in Botany Manor:

Clue Appearance Clue Clue Location Letter About Weeds You can find this clue on the side table outside the attic door. Weed Removal Sign You can find this clue on the desk in the bedroom. River Trust You can find this clue on the pinboard in front of the door to the bell tower. Government Notice You can find this clue on the same pinboard as the River Trust. River Poster You can find this clue on the wall in the back room. Bath Geyser You can find this clue in the bathroom on the counter.

The first clue you should look for is the letter about weeds in the corridor. After reading it, you find out about the Brook Chalice’s sudden blossoming on specific rivers. You can solve this mystery by reading the advertisement in the wastebins, which lets you know the Brook Chalice is actually a weed. The clues in the pinboard are a bit contradicting:

The River Trust claims that some rivers were recently cleared.

The Government notice exposes contamination from illegally dumped scrap metal, except for the miraculously clean River Frome. That’s the safe option.

The River Poster in the tower’s back room reveals that the River Frome has an average temperature of 25 degrees Celsius. This is all the information you need to grow your Brook Chalice.

How to grow Brook Chalice in Botany Manor

The right temperature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to solve the Brook Chalice bathroom puzzle in Botany Manor:

Grab the attic key from the entrance bowl. Head to the attic and grab the Brook Chalice seeds from the attic’s corner. Get back downstairs and pot the Brook Chalice. Grab the rusted pig by the stairs Head to the master bathroom. First, find the six missing pieces in the bathroom: On the toilet

Next to the sink’s towel stand .

. Beside the armoire on the side table .

. On the floor in front of the towel stand .

. Opposite the mirror on the counter. Place the missing pieces to connect the pipes. Inspect the thermometer on the heater to the pipe’s left. Spin the wheel until the temperature is 25 degrees Celsius. Turn on the faucet and fill the bath. Watch as flowers bloom and the Brook Chalice grows.

