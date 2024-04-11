Botany Manor: How to grow the Nightfall

The Nightfall is a unique plant in Botany Manor, and you can expect to grow it as you reach the second floor of the estate. Like the other plants, there are clues you need to track down to learn how to properly grow it.

You can find these clues while also working to grow the Cradle Fern, another plant you can find on the second floor of the estate. These become available after you’ve solved the Library mystery in Botany Manor. Still, tracking down the exact clues you need to use for the Nightfall can be tricky, and we’re here to help you find them all.

All Nightfall clue locations in Botany Manor

There are eight clues to track down to grow the Nightfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to track down eight clues to learn how to grow the Nightfall. These clues are scattered throughout the second floor, and you can find the seed packet for the Nightfall in your Grandmother’s vault, which is behind the Library.

All clues appear on the second floor and in the Attic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the clues you need to find and their locations for the Nightfall in Botany Manor. Many of these clues appear after you’ve figured out the Library symbols puzzle.

Sunset Paintings – The Sunset Paintings your grandmother painted in her secret vault are one of the clues. You can find them anywhere in this room.

– The Sunset Paintings your grandmother painted in her secret vault are one of the clues. You can find them anywhere in this room. Grandma’s Research – On the desk in the back of the vault room is a note regarding your Grandma’s research about the Nightfall.

– On the desk in the back of the vault room is a note regarding your Grandma’s research about the Nightfall. Fairy Painting – In the Corridor, leading from the Study to the Master Bedroom is a Fairy painting, outside the Attic.

– In the Corridor, leading from the Study to the Master Bedroom is a Fairy painting, outside the Attic. Fairy Story – Inside the Master Bedroom is a Fairy Story book you can grab as one of the required clues.

– Inside the Master Bedroom is a Fairy Story book you can grab as one of the required clues. Trapped Moths – Inside the Attic, on the second floor to the left of the door, is a pamphlet about what what happens when moths are trapped.

– Inside the Attic, on the second floor to the left of the door, is a pamphlet about what what happens when moths are trapped. Moths Poster – There’s a Moth Poster in this same room, on the small desk before you go up the Attic stairs.

– There’s a Moth Poster in this same room, on the small desk before you go up the Attic stairs. Moth Calendar – Underneath the Moth Poster is a Moth Calendar detailing when certain moths come out throughout the year.

Underneath the Moth Poster is a Moth Calendar detailing when certain moths come out throughout the year. Sight of Plants – Up the stairs from the attic is a book about how plants see and how they have “photoreceptors.”

Now that you have all the clues, make your way down to the Corridor and prepare the Nightfall seed inside a pot to bring it back to the Attic. Place the pot in front of the photo projector from here and stand behind it. The next step is to place the correct slides into the photoprojector, making the Nightfall react.

You need to grab the correct color slides to use in the projector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to your Grandma’s Research, she discovered the Nightfall only likes to bloom during the sunset and only during a particular time of year. Based on the Fairy stories and when the Moths get trapped, you can determine that it’s during September when the Nightfall prefers to bloom in Botany Manor. Using this information, open the colors box to the left of the photo projector and slide in the correct color slides to mimic a September sunset. You can do this by putting in Blue, Yellow, Orange, and Red.

These need to be in the correct order, starting with blue, or the Nightfall won’t grow. After properly placing them, start the photo projector, and your Nightfall seed should blossom into a fully grown plant.

