Botany Manor: How to grow the Cradle Fern

Cradle Fern is one of the many plants you grow in Botany Manor, and it comes with several clues you need to track down hidden throughout the estate. Upon finding every clue, there’s the opportunity for you to begin growing Cradle Fern and use it to advance the main story.

Recommended Videos

You can find the Cradle Fern shortly after making your way through the Library, and solving the symbols puzzle in there. The Cradle Fern is in the upstairs room, beyond the door blocked by a tree. Like the plants in Botany Manor, it’s going to take some detective work to figure out how exactly you can grow it, and what unique method you need to follow.

All Cradle Fern clue locations in Botany Manor

There are five clues you need to find for the Cradle Fern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only five clues to track down to grow the Cradle Fern. These clues are littered throughout the upstairs area in Botany Manor, indicating the best way for you to care for this plant so it can blossom, similar to the Wolfglove and the Ash Plume.

These five clues are hidden throughout the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find these clues and their locations in Botany Manor. They should all be on the top floor of the estate.

Bird Eggs – In the study, there are a number of bird eggs you can examine. Pick up one of them to acquire this clue.

– In the study, there are a number of bird eggs you can examine. Pick up one of them to acquire this clue. Fern Painting – In the corridor leading out of the Main Hall to the Master Bedroom is a fern painting with several bird eggs in the middle.

In the corridor leading out of the Main Hall to the Master Bedroom is a fern painting with several bird eggs in the middle. Petition – There is a Petition you can find in the Master Bedroom, but it says you can find it in the Bell Tower. It’s on the desk, to the left of the room.

– There is a Petition you can find in the Master Bedroom, but it says you can find it in the Bell Tower. It’s on the desk, to the left of the room. Bird Calls – From the Corridor, make your way to the Bell Tower, and there’s a book of bird calls on the top floor.

– From the Corridor, make your way to the Bell Tower, and there’s a book of bird calls on the top floor. Letter about Melodies – In the back room, on the second floor of the Bell Tower, the letter is on the desk to the right of the door.

After you have these clues, you can utilize them to begin growing the Cradle Fern. Return to the Corridor to prepare a plant with the Cradle Fern seed, and then take it to the top of the Bell Tower. The hanging notes at the top of the Bell Tower need to be hit in the correct order for the Cradle Fern to grow.

You need to use the Crested Owl bird call. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The order you want to hit these notes should match the bird call from the Crested Owl: E, C, D, E, G, F. After you hit these notes in the correct order, the Cradle Fern should grow, and you can now proceed through to the next part of the Botany Manor story.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more