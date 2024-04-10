Botany Manor: How to grow the Wolfglove

You need to grow multiple plants in Botany Manor to unlock new locations throughout the estate. Wolfglove is one of two you need to start working on when you enter the Orchard after the first handful of seeds you make.

Not only do you need to track down the clues to discover how to grow Wolfglove, but learning where to find the seed can take some time. You need to go out of your way to find it in Botany Manor, and a few puzzles are standing in your way. Thankfully, we can help make this process easier for you.

All Wolfglove clue locations in Botany Manor

There are seven clues you need to track down for Wolfglove. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven clues you need to track down to grow Wolfglove. These are all hidden around the Orchard and within the Orangery. You should explore both locations to track down these clues and learn the steps for Wolfglove to grow into a blossoming plant in Botany Manor. You won’t be exploring locations you’ve already visited, like the ones inside the manor when growing the Fulguria.

There are several clues in the Orchard and next to the Old Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are all the clues you can find within the Orchard.

Nursery Rhyme: You can find this close to the entrance of the Orchard, when you first arrive, on the left side.

You can find this close to the entrance of the Orchard, when you first arrive, on the left side. Letter from Builder: Before you make your way to the Orangery, there’s a table on the left path with a letter you can read from the Builder.

There are multiple clues within the Orangery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the clue locations you can find within the Orangery.

Wind Research: There’s a small pile of Wind Research you can read before entering the Orangery building.

There’s a small pile of Wind Research you can read before entering the Orangery building. Alpine Weather: Next to the Wind Research is a paper describing the Alpine weather.

Next to the Wind Research is a paper describing the Alpine weather. Envelope with Stamp: Inside the Orangery on the top floor, to the far left, is an envelope with a stamp.

Inside the Orangery on the top floor, to the far left, is an envelope with a stamp. Letter about Alps: Next to the envelope with a stamp is a letter regarding the Alps.

Next to the envelope with a stamp is a letter regarding the Alps. Coin Collection: The Coin Collection is on the bottom floor of the Orangery, which you can only reach by finding the secret passageway in the Kitchen.

The toughest part of this section is reaching the lower levels of the Orangery. You can only do this after unlocking the secret entrance. Grab the Painting Room key from the Orangery and open that location to learn more about how to unlock it. After searching through this area in Botany Manor, make your way to the Kitchen and take a left, where you find yourself at a dead end, a location you likely visited when attempting to grow the Ash Plume.

You need to place the scales down in the proper places to unlock the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this puzzle, you need to place the proper amount of weight on the scale. Use the scale’s one, three, five, and nine weights, causing the secret entrance behind the bookcase to open. Following this path will take you to the lower level of the Orangery, where you can grab the Coin Collection and the Wolfglove seed.

Now, go to any of the planting stations at the estate and prepare the Wolfglove. After you’ve done that, bring it to the Old Tower and make your ascent. However, ensure the second-floor and fifth-floor windows are closed and the first, third, and fourth windows are open, with the first-floor window being halfway open. From here, make your way to the fourth floor with the Wolfglove in front of the window, and it should grow into a fully blossomed version.

