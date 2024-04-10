How to solve Library Code and Symbol Puzzles in Botany Manor

Botany Manor is all about solving the various puzzles and riddles hidden away within the house. As you progress through the main story, there’s a puzzle you need to resolve in the Library Lock Code, where you can find several symbols to advance into the Study.

The Library Lock Code requires determining the correct combination to enter this area at the manor’s top floor. Like the previous riddles you’ve been working on solving, these are all about reading specific pieces of information. However, unlike the plants in Botany Manor, you don’t have a list telling if you discovered the correct ones, and we can help you ensure you get them all correct.

What is the Library Lock Code in Botany Manor?

You need to input your character’s sister’s initials into the lock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The combination for the Library lock in Botany Manor is EAH.

The lock combination protecting the Library in Botany Manor wants you to figure out the initials for your sister, who is researching in another part of the manor. You can find this answer by visiting the Main Hall on the ground floor and reading the family tree. You likely passed it on your way to grow the Ash Plume and Fulguria plants.

Your character’s name is Arabella Mary Greene, which makes your sister Elizabeth Anna Greene. However, Elizabeth is married, which means her last name has changed. She’s no longer a Greene, but she took her husband’s last name, Hopgood, which means she’s Elizabeth Ann Hopgood. Her initials are EAH, and if you input these into the combination lock, it should open, giving you access to the Library in Botany Manor.

How to solve the Library Symbol Puzzle in Botany Manor

You need to hit the symbols in the correct order to unlock the hidden door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next puzzle is in the Library proper, to the left. There are five symbols on the wall, and you have to press them in the appropriate order. Unfortunately, no exact directions inform you of the correct order or the best way to do this. As you might expect, the answer is in the books scattered throughout the Library and reading the texts to interpret the specific clues to advance to the next area in Botany Manor.

These are the five books you need to track down, on the ground and top floor of the Library.

The Fox and the Crow

The Golden Fish

The Hare and the Tortoise

The Rising Sun

Wonders of the Night Sky

Each of these books references a specific time of day, starting with the Rising Sun to indicate the start of the day. You need to hit the symbols in the correct order of the time of day until you reach nighttime. Here’s the proper order to hit each symbol in the Library in Botany Manor. The locations of these symbols might vary for your playthrough.

Rising Sun Fish Rabbit Crow Moon

Inputting the correct combination opens the door to the secret vault, and you can continue progressing through your Botany Manor playthrough.

