Bethesda just launched a new Elder Scrolls title without telling anyone

Hot off the release of Starfield, Bethesda has just quietly launched another Elder Scrolls game, though sadly, it’s not The Elder Scrolls 6, but The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a mobile game only available on Android in the U.S.

The Elder Scrolls is one of the longest-running franchises for Bethesda, with titles and DLC packs released relatively consistently over the past 25 years.

The franchise has expanded again with a new The Elder Scrolls title, but not the one we were hoping for. Instead, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is a mobile RPG where players build a castle, evolve their Kingdom, and protect it from those who wish it harm. It looks very similar to Fallout Shelter. This was a surprise shadow launch from Bethesda because no one knew about it, and, as of Sept. 28, it’s not even included on their website’s list of games.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is only available on Android devices and in the States. If you’re else in the world or own an Apple device, you’ll miss out, at least for now.

From what I’ve tried so far, it’s very similar to Fallout Shelter in that you build your Kingdom, create rooms, and assign citizens to them to acquire resources to help expand both. What’s fun about this one is you can set Rules for your Kingdom and go on epic quests, and it’s got that popular Elder Scrolls aesthetic.

So, if you like Elder Scrolls or Fallout Shelter, you may enjoy this new title. While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it’s a fun mobile game to play as the ES6 wait goes on.

About the author