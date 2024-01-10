One of the best features of House Flipper 2 is the custom homes. Even after finishing the relatively short story mode, you can fix and rebuild player-created houses or just enjoy them as they are. Here are our favorite custom homes in House Flipper 2 and how to install them.
How to install custom home mods in House Flipper 2
Unlike the first game, House Flipper 2 doesn’t have its own Steam Workshop. Maybe one will be added in the future, but for now, we have to get our mods from mod.io. This is a legitimate site where you log in using your Steam (or other launcher) and download various mods and player-created content directly from the website.
Follow these steps to get mods in House Flipper 2
- Visit mod.io and visit the House Flipper 2 section
- Log in using any of the available methods. I recommend using Steam
- Find a mod you like, and click on it
- Select Subscribe
- The mod will start downloading
- Open House Flipper 2 using Steam
- Click on Sandbox Mode and go to the Mods tab
- Your mod will be in this section
You can also download a zip file and manually add each mod to the game, but I recommend you use the above method.
Best House Flipper 2 custom homes
Unlike the first game, players can create entire houses and even add tasks to them. You won’t be able to sell these houses for a profit, but if you need extra money, try these cheats. Without further ado, here are my favorite player-created homes:
Hidden Hill Hideout
I’m going to start with a bit of hard work. This overgrown cave house takes about an hour to finish and has secrets to uncover. The creator, Lustikurre, worked really hard to bring you this place that looks really nice once clean. This is one of the first homes I downloaded for the game. What can I say? I can’t resist anything with a “Keep Out” sign.
Labyrinth
House Flipper 2 is meant to be a casual and relaxing game, right? Sure, but if you want to make it a bit darker, the Labyrinth is the place to go. Drop into an abandoned labyrinth, find your way out, and clean up the mess. Before you ask, YES, there is blood in the labyrinth.
Shipping Container Home
I hate seeing other people have nicer houses than me, and people who live in Shipping container houses are at the top of my most hated list. At least, now I get to play around with a Shipping Container Home in House Flipper 2. While it looks amazing, one does have to wonder what the owners of these homes do when it rains.
Alchemist’s Shop
This one is amazing. It’s a little cramped, but from the outside, this is one of the cutest houses I’ve ever seen. The cleanup job itself isn’t too bad, either. I especially like all the flowers placed neatly on the stairs. I don’t know why, but it makes it look cozy.
A-frame cabin
A-frame houses look amazing on the outside but are a huge waste of space on the inside. Still, if you want to fix one, this is one of the best I’ve found. After it’s fixed up, you can look inside and see all that wasted space I’m talking about.
Castle Piec
What’s better than living in a house? How about living in a castle? Castle Piec is just that. Complete with a keep, an outhouse, and even a broken wall section for that little bit of authenticity. There isn’t anything to fix here, it just looks cool.
Umbra’s Enchanted Abode
I’m not a huge fan of Lord of the Rings, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying this Hobbit house. The inside definitely looks more modern than Bilbo Baggins’s house, but the exterior is amazing. Umbra’s Enchanted Abode is still under development, so I’m hoping some tasks get added too. Perhaps a task where we need to find a ring?