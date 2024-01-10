One of the best features of House Flipper 2 is the custom homes. Even after finishing the relatively short story mode, you can fix and rebuild player-created houses or just enjoy them as they are. Here are our favorite custom homes in House Flipper 2 and how to install them.

How to install custom home mods in House Flipper 2

Mod.io is a great website for mods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the first game, House Flipper 2 doesn’t have its own Steam Workshop. Maybe one will be added in the future, but for now, we have to get our mods from mod.io. This is a legitimate site where you log in using your Steam (or other launcher) and download various mods and player-created content directly from the website.

Follow these steps to get mods in House Flipper 2

Visit mod.io and visit the House Flipper 2 section

Log in using any of the available methods. I recommend using Steam

Find a mod you like, and click on it

Select Subscribe

The mod will start downloading

Open House Flipper 2 using Steam

Click on Sandbox Mode and go to the Mods tab

Your mod will be in this section

You can also download a zip file and manually add each mod to the game, but I recommend you use the above method.

Best House Flipper 2 custom homes

Unlike the first game, players can create entire houses and even add tasks to them. You won’t be able to sell these houses for a profit, but if you need extra money, try these cheats. Without further ado, here are my favorite player-created homes:

Hidden Hill Hideout. Screenshot by Lustikurre via Mod.io

I’m going to start with a bit of hard work. This overgrown cave house takes about an hour to finish and has secrets to uncover. The creator, Lustikurre, worked really hard to bring you this place that looks really nice once clean. This is one of the first homes I downloaded for the game. What can I say? I can’t resist anything with a “Keep Out” sign.

Something wicked about this place. Screenshot by OneToughCookie via Mod.io

House Flipper 2 is meant to be a casual and relaxing game, right? Sure, but if you want to make it a bit darker, the Labyrinth is the place to go. Drop into an abandoned labyrinth, find your way out, and clean up the mess. Before you ask, YES, there is blood in the labyrinth.

What do they do when it starts to rain? Screenshot by BigStepperGoon via Mod.io

I hate seeing other people have nicer houses than me, and people who live in Shipping container houses are at the top of my most hated list. At least, now I get to play around with a Shipping Container Home in House Flipper 2. While it looks amazing, one does have to wonder what the owners of these homes do when it rains.

I just adore the little flower pots on the stairs. Screenshot by MHoroJluKuu via Mod.io

This one is amazing. It’s a little cramped, but from the outside, this is one of the cutest houses I’ve ever seen. The cleanup job itself isn’t too bad, either. I especially like all the flowers placed neatly on the stairs. I don’t know why, but it makes it look cozy.

So pretty, but such a waste of space. Screenshot by Aga_Vitis via Mod.io

A-frame houses look amazing on the outside but are a huge waste of space on the inside. Still, if you want to fix one, this is one of the best I’ve found. After it’s fixed up, you can look inside and see all that wasted space I’m talking about.

What? Nobody said you can’t have a castle in the game. Screenshot by Piec via Mod.io

What’s better than living in a house? How about living in a castle? Castle Piec is just that. Complete with a keep, an outhouse, and even a broken wall section for that little bit of authenticity. There isn’t anything to fix here, it just looks cool.

What about second breakfast? Screenshot by _Umbracon via Mod.io

I’m not a huge fan of Lord of the Rings, but that didn’t stop me from enjoying this Hobbit house. The inside definitely looks more modern than Bilbo Baggins’s house, but the exterior is amazing. Umbra’s Enchanted Abode is still under development, so I’m hoping some tasks get added too. Perhaps a task where we need to find a ring?