Best graffiti in Dead Space (2023) remake

Games are an interactive medium that provides developers and writers with multiple ways to tell an engaging story. While this can sometimes be done with straight exposition and cutscenes, most developers tend to hide clues around the game that give further information and context to the world. Recently, there has been discussion on social media about graffiti and wall writing in games.

While some feel that this is an overused tool, some developers were quick to point out that it can serve as an entertaining or informative story device. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best graffiti in the Dead Space (2023) remake.

Best wall writing in Dead Space (2023)

Many of these words seem to be written in haste or in the last moments of the character’s life. With the Marker negatively affecting the mental health of everyone on the Ishimura, many have seemed to begin writing on the ship’s walls.

“Why am I here? You were chosen”

This can be found the first time you get on a tram in the game near the door. It’s likely a conversation between one of the regular crew members, with a more religious Unitologist likely providing the second part of the message. According to the church, the Marker is nothing short of proof of God, and anyone who has come into contact with its effects has been ordained to do so.

“They are coming”

This can also be found on one of the tram cars on the back side, with the message reading like someone panicked and scribbled down the same phrase over and over again. In the end, it reads “They are here,” but the writing trails off as the author was likely torn apart by whatever had him so panicked in the first place. It also kind of reads like the end of a spoken word poem.

Making plans for later

As you get into a deeper part of the ship where the survivors are supposed to have held a resistance, there are little scribbles on the wall. At some point, two people had apparently tried to make plans by scribbling back and forth on the wall. One has to wonder why they couldn’t just use the messaging system on the ship. We’ll likely never know.

Norwegian insults

Players will come across this warning inside the mining part of the ship where some of the non-Unitologist crew put up a resistance against the Necromorphs. To keep any survivors from getting hurt, they put up warnings in English with a Norwegian subtitle that roughly says, “and if you stupid zombies have learned to read, go to hell too!”

“Hey it’s OK to be fucked up”

It’s unclear whether this is a message telling the other crew it’s OK to be a little different or a message of body positivity to the Necromorph. Either way, it serves as a nice little morale boost the first time you see it written on the wall. You may soon be ripped apart by the monsters, but at least you’ll feel good about yourself while it happens.

“We are not punished for our sins, but by them”

This quote is objectively cool while also playing into the themes that are present throughout the Dead Space remake. The curse that fell on the ship was caused by the hubris of a group of individuals with very specific goals. These goals caused them to go to any means, even sacrificing the innocent on the ship. Everything that happens after this is them being punished by their sins, the Necromorph.