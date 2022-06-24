Best deals from the 2022 GameStop Pro Days

GameStop Pro Members have access to two days’ worth of exclusive deals on consoles, video games, and other merchandise on June 24 and 25. With so much offered in the Pro Days deal, there are some highlights that may go unseen.

Here are the best deals during GameStop’s 2022 Pro Days.

The Pro Days highlight some major positives for Pro Members as soon as they reach the website. Pros can get a $25 GameStop gift card and a copy of Halo Infinite with the purchase of an Xbox Series S, giving players an opportunity to get two games for their new system, as well as up to 50 percent off select titles and 10 percent off various pre-owned games, accessories, and consoles.

Gaming consoles

For Pro Days, GameStop is giving members between 10 percent and 25 percent off pre-owned consoles. This is in addition to the gift card deal that is tied with buying an Xbox Series S mentioned above. Get between $28 and $39.99 off refurbished PlayStation 4s and $26 to $34 on select refurbished Nintendo Switch consoles.

Pre-owned games

GameStop is also offering great deals on various pre-owned games for all consoles. These games may be pre-owned but are often still in great condition and also include some of the latest titles for a discounted price.

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing – $42.29

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $49.49

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $34.19

Pokemon Legends: Arceus – $48.59

PlayStation

Elden Ring – $49.49 to $38.69

FIFA 22 – $20.69

MLB The Show 22 – $40.49 to $34.19

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $33.29 to $31.49

Xbox

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $25.19

Far Cry 6 – $12.59

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $38.69

Elden Ring – $37.79

New games

While GameStop offers only 10 percent off select pre-owned titles, it offers up to 50 percent off new titles. These include new copies of both new titles and some from prior years.

Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Shining Pearl – $34.99

Super Mario Party – $29.99

NBA 2K22 – $19.99

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $24.99

PlayStation

Battlefield 2042 – $19.99 to $17.99

Resident Evil Village – $29.99

It Takes Two – $19.99

Far Cry 6 – $14.99

Xbox

Cyberpunk 2077 – $19.99

Crash Bandicoot Sane Trilogy – $24.99

Modern Warfare – $39.99

Resident Evil Village – $29.99

Collectables

GameStop is a great place to buy video games and the merchandise that comes with them. On top of its video game deals, GameStop is giving Pro Members 20 percent off select Funko POPS! that are over $15.99 and 20 percent off select Hasbro action figures and replicas. Outside of figurines, GameStop is also having a sale on select trading cards with up to 30 percent off.