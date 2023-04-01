Ark fans’ disappointment over sequel delay overshadowed by exciting release

Ark fans discovered several news on their license in a developer’s recent blog post, leaving them simultaneously disappointed and excited.

Those waiting to put their hands on Ark 2, the sequel to the 2017 original, will have to wait a little longer as its release was delayed a second time. Now, it’s planned to be introduced in 2024, compared to the initially planned 2022 launch.

On the other side, players will be able to experience Ark, the initial title, in better conditions than before with the release of a remaster, set for August. It’s supposed to become available before servers of the initial game shut down, so players can still play their favorite game’s enhanced version.

The first title’s remaster will release in August and it will be called Ark: Survival Ascended. It will offer an enhanced experience on the game from 2017, with better graphics, compatibility with next-gen consoles, as well as cross-platform multiplayer and cross-progression.

It will also unveil a revamped version of the Survival of the Fittest game mode, including The Island and Scorched Earth.

It will be an all-or-nothing affair, though: players on PC and Xbox Series X|S will only be able to get Ark 2 and Ark‘s remaster together in a bundle with the price tag of $49.99.

They can obtain the remaster in August, access Ark 2‘s closed beta in 2024, and then to its full release later down the line. PlayStation 5 users will pay individually to get the remaster for the cost of $39.99. The remaster’s first expansion pack launches next winter.

In the official blog post that deals with the developers’ roadmap for its Ark license, they explained the delay was caused by difficulties with Unreal Engine 5 and won’t offer backward compatibility for Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

“As we learn more about the engine and develop the sequel, we have adapted our workflows and adjusted our pipelines to accommodate this new next-generation paradigm, and because of everything that involves, we need more time for development,” they wrote.

The developer explained releasing a remaster of its first title because the sequel was bound to appeal to a different target than Ark‘s.

“We recognize that ARK 2 has some pretty significant design changes from the original game, which may not make it as appealing to everyone,” they wrote. “We feel it is essential to provide players with a fully next-gen version of the original experience to ensure that fans can continue to enjoy the ARK they know for years to come.”