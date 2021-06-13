Among Us update to add 15-player lobbies June 15

More details about the next big Among Us update dropped during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, revealing developer Innersloth’s plans to expand the multiplayer game even further.

On June 15, Among Us will begin supporting 15-player lobbies across all available platforms.

✨ JUNE 15: 15 PLAYER LOBBIES ✨



SURPRISE!



one of our updates is coming SUPER soon, featuring:

– 15 players

– the new colors & kill screen menu

– mobile controller support

– horn honking on the Airship 🙂



AND the game will be coming to Xbox consoles this year 💚 #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/f3PPIT8gmh — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 13, 2021

This update will also include the new Hide and Seek mode, adding new roles called Sheriff and Scientist, along with the new coral, tan, rose, maroon, banana, and gray avatar colors. Other new cosmetics, achievements, and mobile controller support will also be made available.

Despite being shown off at the Xbox conference, Innersloth still did not give a concrete date for when Among Us will be launching on Microsoft’s console. But the team did confirm it’s still planned for release later this year.

Among Us is available on the Epic Games Store, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and mobile currently and will launch on PlayStation later this year too, likely with a similar timeframe to the Xbox launch.