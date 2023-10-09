All PS Plus October games reportedly leaked—including a recent GOTY 

Gotham Knights, Alien Isolation, Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Gungrave G.O.R.E, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Far: Changing Tides, and most notably Disco Elysium: The Final Cut could be eight of the games added to the PlayStation Plus service in October.

The list was first leaked on Dealabs Magazine earlier this Monday, Oct. 9, by the reputable French leaker who goes by the alias of billbil-kun. This report comes after a rumor that The Last of Us: Part 2 is set to join PS Plus’ catalog this month. However, according to Dealabs, the award-winning Naughty Dog game won’t be a part of the 20-game list for October.

Aside from Disco Elysium, which gained several awards including best RPG, best independent game, and best narrative game in the 2019 The Game Awards, the possible inclusion of Gotham Knights to the PS Plus catalog caught the attention of fans on social media.

The Final Cut version brought the inclusion of voice acting to Disco Elysium. Image via ZA/UM

This is because the Warner Bros. Games’ title was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s own paid subscription service, earlier this month. Though the 2022 game is a must-play for every Batman fan across the world, it got mixed reviews from fans and media outlets.

Sony will divulge the official list of the upcoming PS Plus games on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and they’ll become available on Oct. 17, according to Dealabs. Although PS Plus subscribers were certainly excited to play The Last of Us: Part 2 to compensate for what they’re paying nowadays after the hefty adjustment in August, the October selection looks promising.

The annual cost of a PS Plus subscription currently varies from $79.99 to $159.99 after Sony increased the price of the service in August, and players have been asking for better games ever since. Their wish may have been answered.

