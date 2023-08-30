PlayStation Plus price reaches highest ever mark with worldwide annual increase

The 12-month, year-long subscriptions for the PlayStation Plus service are getting a global price increase across all tiers, according to the latest monthly PlayStation Plus blog post.

The change will officially be implemented on Sept. 6, which is coincidentally the day that Starfield releases and comes to Xbox Game Pass. In the post, PlayStation says the price raises “will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.”

PlayStation Plus price has increased



12-months:



Essential – $79.99

Extra – $134.99

Premium – $159.99



The increases to each PS Plus plan are quite significant. The PS Plus Essential 12-month subscription is increasing form $60 to $80, PS Plus Extra is increasing from $100 to $135, and PS Plus Premium is increasing from $120 to $160.

While PlayStation did not explicitly outline the reasons behind the price hikes, it can be speculated that prices were adjusted to reflect changes to the economy and the market, as Xbox noted when they increased the costs of Game Pass across several markets back in June.

PlayStation does note in their post that even with the increase to annual plans, players will still get a lower “monthly rate” than the monthly or three-month subscription plans. For those that have been considering an annual PS Plus plan, time is running out to lock in the next year at the current rate, as price increases will not take effect for active plans until the next renewal date that occurs on or after Nov. 6.

However, any changes made to an existing plan after Sept. 6, such as “upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time,” will update the plan with the increased prices.

