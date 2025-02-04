All critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure and where to find them

With so many little critters running around Friendship Island, a guide is a must! Critters can be found in every area, each with their own tags and time of day preferences. Learn where to find each critter, where to donate them, and which island residents appreciate the gift of a critter more than others here.

Recommended Videos

All critters on Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You’ll find plenty of critters running around Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but you’ll have to be fast to catch them. The moment a critter notices you, a blue question mark will appear above their head, quickly followed by a red exclamation mark as they try to run away. You’ll need to swing your Net or Bubble Wand at the critter to catch it within a couple of seconds, or it will disappear.

Almost all of the areas on Friendship Island have critters that can be donated or gifted. You can donate them, I’ve left the related donation room/location in brackets after the area’s name.

Seaside Resort critters (Seaside Room, Nature Preserve)

Found fluttering near Chococat’s place! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Blue Berryfly Common South of Chococat’s home near the beach Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Tropical Castle Crab Common South of the Hello Kitty Café on the beach Morning, Day, Evening Critter, Tropical Dunebug Common On the Hopscotch islands and Moon Island Day, Evening, Night Critter, Tropical Honey Bandit Common Behind Tuxedosam’s Shop on the cliffs Morning, Day, Evening Critter, Tropical Scruffy Shortleg Common Inside puzzle rooms in the Seaside Resort Evening, Night Critter, Tropical Sunslime Common Any sandy part of Seaside Resort (check the south beach and the shoreline around the island) Morning, Evening, Night Critter, Tropical Dragondarter Uncommon Behind the Hello Kitty Café on the cliffs Morning, Day Critter, Tropical, Rare Lovebug Rare Near the beach Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Hugs & Hearts

Spooky Swamp critters (Bog Room, Nature Preserve)

Search the Spooky Swamp for these! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Grassy Glowbuddy Common Near the Ghost Tour Ride Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Swampy Lily Frog Common On the lilypads near the Nature Preserve Day, Evening, Night Critter, Swampy Orchid Glowbuddy Common Near the Ghost Tour Ride Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Swampy Phantom Flutterby Common In the graveyard Evening, Night Critter, Swampy Pumpkin Spiceler Common In/around the pumpkin patch by the Witch’s Hut Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Swampy Swampy Snapper Common On the beach to the west of the Spooky Swamp Morning, Evening, Night Critter, Swampy Bush Friend Uncommon Inside the maze Evening, Night Critter, Swampy, Rare Frost Friend Rare Inside the maze During Snowfall weather events Critter, Swampy, Snow

Gemstone Mountain critters (Gemstone Room, Nature Preserve)

It’s a chicken! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Acactnid Common By the broken stairs near Gemstone Town Day, Evening Critter, Rocky Frondhawk Common Around palm trees in the Oasis to the left of Pompompurin’s Dessert Boat Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Rocky Rockadoodler Common Gemstone Town Morning, Day Critter, Rocky Rosy Duster Common In the High Desert Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Rocky Scarlet Scuttler Common On the beach at the bottom of Gemstone Mountain Day, Evening Critter, Rocky Stony Slugler Common Inside the mines (Crystal Caves) Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Rocky Sunset Scooter Common On the beach at the bottom of Gemstone Mountain Day, Evening Critter, Tropical Tumblebug Common Right of Gemstone Town, near the puzzle room Morning, Day, Evening Critter, Rocky Twinklebug Uncommon Inside the mines (Crystal Caves) Evening, Night Critter, Rocky, Rare Soaking Slugler Rare Near the pond in Gemstone Town and the Oasis During Rain weather events Critter, Rocky, Rain

Mount Hothead critters (Volcano Room, Nature Preserve)

Not only found near geysers! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Fumefly Common South of the hot springs in the lava rock area of the mountain Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Volcanic Geyser Grub Common On the southern beach Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Volcanic Grubble Common Around the hot springs, especially near the ponds Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Volcanic Lady Bean Common Around the plants that are outside of either of the two ruins temples Morning, Night Critter, Volcanic Stampeedle Common In the lava caves (southern area of the mountain) Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Volcanic Tigersnoot Common Around the Mount Hothead fast-travel mailbox Morning, Day, Evening Critter, Volcanic Eruptoad Rare Around the Caldera fast-travel mailbox Morning, Night Critter, Volcanic, Rare Magmiter Rare Inside the lava caves, from the Caldera entrance Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Volcanic, Rare

Rainbow Reef critters (Reef Room, Nature Preserve)

The Comedy Club: Your base of operations for water critters! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Barnabeetle Common South of Mount Hothead, between the mountain and Moon Island Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Aquatic Crustocean Common Between Cozy Islands bridge and the Comedy Club (head north from the Comedy Club) Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Aquatic Sapphire Seapony Common Around the Comedy Club Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Aquatic Slugnautica Common Around the trench (head northeast from Hopstotch Islands) Morning, Night Critter, Aquatic Wollypog Common In the Kelp Maze Day, Evening Critter, Aquatic Dreamshell Drifter Uncommon In the Kelp Maze Day, Evening, Night Critter, Aquatic, Rare Inky Ballooper Rare Around the sunken ship Evening, Night Critter, Aquatic, Rare Rainbow Ribbiter Rare Found in two ravines: near Hopscotch Islands (head northeast) and near the Kelp Maze (head north) Night Critter, Aquatic, Rare

Icy Peak critters

Needs more apple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Icy Peak is the only ground-level area on Friendship Island that can’t be accessed by random exploration. It’s unlocked when you start the quest A Challenging Rescue. After completing its other prerequisite quests, you need three Stamina Apples to trigger this quest.

Icy Peak critters cannot be donated anywhere in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Blubby Uncommon The left cavern at the bottom of the mountain Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Icy Peak Woolox Rare Found on every outer cliff Morning Critter, Frozen, Rare

Merry Meadow critters (Merry Meadows Critter Corral)

Tell me your secrets, Pompompurin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can access Merry Meadow after the Curious Caverns quest, unlocked after the Revive the Oasis quest. Pompompurin will help you find the Merry Meadow by showing you the way to the hidden path under the Oasis waterfall.

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Catercreeper Common Found around the Merry Meadows Overlook, the Merry Meadows Temple, and around the Merry Meadows Critter Corral. May also be found near the rear wall of the Merry Meadows Plaza on the upper levels Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Meadow Mossling Common In the Merry Meadows Fields Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Meadow Flowerfly Uncommon Around the Merry Meadows Overlook, Merry Meadows Temple, and near the Merry Meadows Critter Corral Day, Evening Critter, Meadow Blossom Bounder Rare Left of the Merry Meadows Plaza and in the Merry Meadows Overlook near the water Day, Evening, Night Critter, Meadow Hearthling Rare In the Merry Meadows Fields During Steam weather events Critter, Spooky, Steamy

Cloud Island critters (Cloud Island Critter Corral)

For all your baked goods and some of your quests! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access Cloud Island, you need to finish the Stargazing quest, which appears after completing the quests A Challenging Rescue and Baker’s Assistant (Hello Kitty’s Level 17 quest).

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Cloudragon Common On any of the small islands off of Cloud Island and in the Cloud Island Plaza Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, Cloud Starry Nightwing Uncommon On any of the small islands off of Cloud Island and near the Candy Cloud Machine Evening, Night Critter, Stars Stardrake Rare On any of the small islands off of Cloud Island and in the Cloud Island Plaza During Starfall weather events Critter, Stars, Starfall

All critters on Imagination Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

This little birdy will get you to new places! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Imagination Island only has one location: City Town. In City Town, you can find five more critters, but there isn’t anywhere to donate them. If you haven’t unlocked City Town yet, you’ll need to reach Friendship Level 7 with Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Kuromi, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll, and complete Deep Diving, Keeping it Reel, and A Zipline Adventure. After doing all of this, you’ll receive the quest Ship Shape from Badtz-maru, which leads to a ship that you can use to travel to City Town.

City Town critters

Name Rarity Where to find Time of day Tags Citywing Common Around the Imagination Cafe, near the City Center fast-travel mailbox, and in the plaza near the City Critter Park fast-travel mailbox Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, City Town Colorpillar Common Around the Imagination Cafe, near the City Center fast-travel mailbox, and in the plaza near the City Critter Park fast-travel mailbox Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, City Town, Rainbow Squeakle Common In the Sewers Morning, Day, Evening, Night Critter, City Town Crowbert Uncommon Around the City Rooftop fast-travel mailbox Morning, Night Critter, City Town Dust Bun Rare In Dumpster Alley Day, Evening Critter, City Town

How to catch critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

A critter-catching tool! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two tools you can use to catch critters.

Net

The Net is the first critter-catching tool in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It’s one of the items you need sticks to craft, though it does require other items, too. You’ll gain access to its recipe after completing Keroppi’s Open the Nature Preserve quest.

You need these materials to craft it after getting the recipe:

10 Stick (found around trees in Seaside Resort and Deadwood Forest)

3 Thread (obtained after gifting items to Tuxedosam)

1 Light Stone (obtained after gifting items to Kuromi)

You can use the Net to catch any critters that are above ground. Any underwater critters need to be caught using the Bubble Wand.

Bubble Wand

If you want to catch any of the critters in the Rainbow Reef, you’ll need the Bubble Wand. This tool is unlocked after you complete the Magic Bubble Wand quest, which appears after completing these quests:

Bring Back the Swing

Comic Relief

Deep Diving

Enraging Ruins

Finding Flippers

Open the Nature Preserve

To craft the Bubble Wand, you’ll need these materials:

5 Box Clam (found around Rainbow Reef)

20 Starfish (found around Rainbow Reef)

3 Mechanism (crafted from 3 Gizmo)

What to do with critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Two actions will benefit you in Hello Kitty Island Adventure after catching critters: You can donate critters or gift them to the islanders.

Donating critters

I feel like the chickens shouldn’t be with the bugs… Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nature Preserve, found in the Spooky Swamp, accepts any of the critters found in:

Seaside Resort

Spooky Swamp

Gemstone Mountain

Mount Hothead

Rainbow Reef

To donate critters, just talk to the Nul in the area and select the critter you want to donate.

Merry Meadows and Cloud Island have their own Critter Corals for the critters found in those areas.

Icy Peaks critters cannot be donated.

Gifting critters

Gift swampy bugs to Keroppi! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gift critters the same way you would gift any other item to an island resident. Each islander has their own trio of tags that tell you what kind of gifts they prefer, and this should help you choose the best critter gifts for them. Here is a quick list of islanders and the location you can find their preferred critters:

Island resident Critter preferences Badtz-maru Tropical (Seaside Resort critters) Chococat None Cinnamoroll None Hangyodon Aquatic (Rainbow Reef critters) Hello Kitty None Keroppi Critters (any) and Swampy (Spooky Swamp critters) Kuromi Spooky (Hearthling critter) My Melody None Pekkle Rocky (Gemstone Mountain critters) Pochacco None Pompompurin None Retsuko None Tuxedosam Tropical (Seaside Resort critters)

Keropi is the best islander to gift critters to because you can hit two of his tags by gifting him a critter from the Spooky Swamp. This means you’ll give him a two-star gift, which can raise his Friendship Level faster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy