The Nature Preserve in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Category:
General

All critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure and where to find them

Find out where every critter in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is hiding!
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 04:12 am

With so many little critters running around Friendship Island, a guide is a must! Critters can be found in every area, each with their own tags and time of day preferences. Learn where to find each critter, where to donate them, and which island residents appreciate the gift of a critter more than others here.

Table of contents

All critters on Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You’ll find plenty of critters running around Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but you’ll have to be fast to catch them. The moment a critter notices you, a blue question mark will appear above their head, quickly followed by a red exclamation mark as they try to run away. You’ll need to swing your Net or Bubble Wand at the critter to catch it within a couple of seconds, or it will disappear.

Almost all of the areas on Friendship Island have critters that can be donated or gifted. You can donate them, I’ve left the related donation room/location in brackets after the area’s name.

Seaside Resort critters (Seaside Room, Nature Preserve)

Catching a Blue Berryfly in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Found fluttering near Chococat’s place! Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
Blue BerryflyCommonSouth of Chococat’s home near the beachMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Tropical
Castle CrabCommonSouth of the Hello Kitty Café on the beachMorning, Day, EveningCritter, Tropical
DunebugCommonOn the Hopscotch islands and Moon IslandDay, Evening, NightCritter, Tropical
Honey BanditCommonBehind Tuxedosam’s Shop on the cliffsMorning, Day, EveningCritter, Tropical
Scruffy ShortlegCommonInside puzzle rooms in the Seaside ResortEvening, NightCritter, Tropical
SunslimeCommonAny sandy part of Seaside Resort (check the south beach and the shoreline around the island)Morning, Evening, NightCritter, Tropical
DragondarterUncommonBehind the Hello Kitty Café on the cliffsMorning, DayCritter, Tropical, Rare
LovebugRareNear the beachMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Hugs & Hearts

Spooky Swamp critters (Bog Room, Nature Preserve)

Catching a Pumpkin Spiceler in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Search the Spooky Swamp for these! Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
Grassy GlowbuddyCommonNear the Ghost Tour RideMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Swampy
Lily FrogCommonOn the lilypads near the Nature PreserveDay, Evening, NightCritter, Swampy
Orchid GlowbuddyCommonNear the Ghost Tour RideMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Swampy
Phantom FlutterbyCommonIn the graveyardEvening, NightCritter, Swampy
Pumpkin SpicelerCommonIn/around the pumpkin patch by the Witch’s HutMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Swampy
Swampy SnapperCommonOn the beach to the west of the Spooky SwampMorning, Evening, NightCritter, Swampy
Bush FriendUncommonInside the mazeEvening, NightCritter, Swampy, Rare
Frost FriendRareInside the mazeDuring Snowfall weather eventsCritter, Swampy, Snow

Gemstone Mountain critters (Gemstone Room, Nature Preserve)

Catching a Rockadoodler in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
It’s a chicken! Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
AcactnidCommonBy the broken stairs near Gemstone TownDay, EveningCritter, Rocky
FrondhawkCommonAround palm trees in the Oasis to the left of Pompompurin’s Dessert BoatMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Rocky
RockadoodlerCommonGemstone TownMorning, DayCritter, Rocky
Rosy DusterCommonIn the High DesertMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Rocky
Scarlet ScuttlerCommonOn the beach at the bottom of Gemstone MountainDay, EveningCritter, Rocky
Stony SluglerCommonInside the mines (Crystal Caves)Morning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Rocky
Sunset ScooterCommonOn the beach at the bottom of Gemstone MountainDay, EveningCritter, Tropical
TumblebugCommonRight of Gemstone Town, near the puzzle roomMorning, Day, EveningCritter, Rocky
TwinklebugUncommonInside the mines (Crystal Caves)Evening, NightCritter, Rocky, Rare
Soaking SluglerRareNear the pond in Gemstone Town and the OasisDuring Rain weather eventsCritter, Rocky, Rain

Mount Hothead critters (Volcano Room, Nature Preserve)

Catching a Geyser Grub in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Not only found near geysers! Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
FumeflyCommonSouth of the hot springs in the lava rock area of the mountainMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Volcanic
Geyser GrubCommonOn the southern beachMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Volcanic
GrubbleCommonAround the hot springs, especially near the pondsMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Volcanic
Lady BeanCommonAround the plants that are outside of either of the two ruins templesMorning, NightCritter, Volcanic
StampeedleCommonIn the lava caves (southern area of the mountain)Morning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Volcanic
TigersnootCommonAround the Mount Hothead fast-travel mailbox Morning, Day, EveningCritter, Volcanic
EruptoadRareAround the Caldera fast-travel mailboxMorning, NightCritter, Volcanic, Rare
MagmiterRareInside the lava caves, from the Caldera entranceMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Volcanic, Rare

Rainbow Reef critters (Reef Room, Nature Preserve)

The Rainbow Reef Comedy Club in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
The Comedy Club: Your base of operations for water critters! Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
BarnabeetleCommonSouth of Mount Hothead, between the mountain and Moon IslandMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Aquatic
CrustoceanCommonBetween Cozy Islands bridge and the Comedy Club (head north from the Comedy Club)Morning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Aquatic
Sapphire SeaponyCommonAround the Comedy ClubMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Aquatic
SlugnauticaCommonAround the trench (head northeast from Hopstotch Islands)Morning, NightCritter, Aquatic
WollypogCommonIn the Kelp MazeDay, EveningCritter, Aquatic
Dreamshell DrifterUncommonIn the Kelp MazeDay, Evening, NightCritter, Aquatic, Rare
Inky BallooperRareAround the sunken shipEvening, NightCritter, Aquatic, Rare
Rainbow RibbiterRareFound in two ravines: near Hopscotch Islands (head northeast) and near the Kelp Maze (head north) NightCritter, Aquatic, Rare

Icy Peak critters

The recipe for a Stamina in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Needs more apple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Icy Peak is the only ground-level area on Friendship Island that can’t be accessed by random exploration. It’s unlocked when you start the quest A Challenging Rescue. After completing its other prerequisite quests, you need three Stamina Apples to trigger this quest.

Icy Peak critters cannot be donated anywhere in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
BlubbyUncommonThe left cavern at the bottom of the mountain Morning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Icy Peak
WooloxRareFound on every outer cliffMorningCritter, Frozen, Rare

Merry Meadow critters (Merry Meadows Critter Corral)

Player and Pompompurin in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Tell me your secrets, Pompompurin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can access Merry Meadow after the Curious Caverns quest, unlocked after the Revive the Oasis quest. Pompompurin will help you find the Merry Meadow by showing you the way to the hidden path under the Oasis waterfall.

NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
CatercreeperCommonFound around the Merry Meadows Overlook, the Merry Meadows Temple, and around the Merry Meadows Critter Corral. May also be found near the rear wall of the Merry Meadows Plaza on the upper levelsMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Meadow
MosslingCommonIn the Merry Meadows FieldsMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Meadow
FlowerflyUncommonAround the Merry Meadows Overlook, Merry Meadows Temple, and near the Merry Meadows Critter Corral Day, EveningCritter, Meadow
Blossom BounderRareLeft of the Merry Meadows Plaza and in the Merry Meadows Overlook near the waterDay, Evening, NightCritter, Meadow
HearthlingRareIn the Merry Meadows FieldsDuring Steam weather eventsCritter, Spooky, Steamy

Cloud Island critters (Cloud Island Critter Corral)

Player and Hello Kitty in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
For all your baked goods and some of your quests! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access Cloud Island, you need to finish the Stargazing quest, which appears after completing the quests A Challenging Rescue and Baker’s Assistant (Hello Kitty’s Level 17 quest).

NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
CloudragonCommonOn any of the small islands off of Cloud Island and in the Cloud Island PlazaMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, Cloud
Starry NightwingUncommonOn any of the small islands off of Cloud Island and near the Candy Cloud MachineEvening, NightCritter, Stars
StardrakeRareOn any of the small islands off of Cloud Island and in the Cloud Island PlazaDuring Starfall weather eventsCritter, Stars, Starfall

All critters on Imagination Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Badtz-maru in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
This little birdy will get you to new places! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Imagination Island only has one location: City Town. In City Town, you can find five more critters, but there isn’t anywhere to donate them. If you haven’t unlocked City Town yet, you’ll need to reach Friendship Level 7 with Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Kuromi, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll, and complete Deep Diving, Keeping it Reel, and A Zipline Adventure. After doing all of this, you’ll receive the quest Ship Shape from Badtz-maru, which leads to a ship that you can use to travel to City Town.

City Town critters

NameRarityWhere to findTime of dayTags
CitywingCommonAround the Imagination Cafe, near the City Center fast-travel mailbox, and in the plaza near the City Critter Park fast-travel mailboxMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, City Town
ColorpillarCommonAround the Imagination Cafe, near the City Center fast-travel mailbox, and in the plaza near the City Critter Park fast-travel mailboxMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, City Town, Rainbow
SqueakleCommon In the SewersMorning, Day, Evening, NightCritter, City Town
CrowbertUncommon Around the City Rooftop fast-travel mailboxMorning, NightCritter, City Town
Dust BunRareIn Dumpster AlleyDay, EveningCritter, City Town

How to catch critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Crafting a net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
A critter-catching tool! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two tools you can use to catch critters.

Net

The Net is the first critter-catching tool in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It’s one of the items you need sticks to craft, though it does require other items, too. You’ll gain access to its recipe after completing Keroppi’s Open the Nature Preserve quest.

You need these materials to craft it after getting the recipe:

  • 10 Stick (found around trees in Seaside Resort and Deadwood Forest)
  • 3 Thread (obtained after gifting items to Tuxedosam)
  • 1 Light Stone (obtained after gifting items to Kuromi)

You can use the Net to catch any critters that are above ground. Any underwater critters need to be caught using the Bubble Wand.

Bubble Wand

If you want to catch any of the critters in the Rainbow Reef, you’ll need the Bubble Wand. This tool is unlocked after you complete the Magic Bubble Wand quest, which appears after completing these quests:

  • Bring Back the Swing
  • Comic Relief 
  • Deep Diving
  • Enraging Ruins
  • Finding Flippers
  • Open the Nature Preserve

To craft the Bubble Wand, you’ll need these materials:

  • 5 Box Clam (found around Rainbow Reef)
  • 20 Starfish (found around Rainbow Reef)
  • 3 Mechanism (crafted from 3 Gizmo)

What to do with critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Two actions will benefit you in Hello Kitty Island Adventure after catching critters: You can donate critters or gift them to the islanders.

Donating critters

Donating a Rockadoodler in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
I feel like the chickens shouldn’t be with the bugs… Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nature Preserve, found in the Spooky Swamp, accepts any of the critters found in:

  • Seaside Resort
  • Spooky Swamp
  • Gemstone Mountain
  • Mount Hothead
  • Rainbow Reef

To donate critters, just talk to the Nul in the area and select the critter you want to donate.

Merry Meadows and Cloud Island have their own Critter Corals for the critters found in those areas.

Icy Peaks critters cannot be donated.

Gifting critters

Gifting a critter to Keroppi in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Gift swampy bugs to Keroppi! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can gift critters the same way you would gift any other item to an island resident. Each islander has their own trio of tags that tell you what kind of gifts they prefer, and this should help you choose the best critter gifts for them. Here is a quick list of islanders and the location you can find their preferred critters:

Island residentCritter preferences
Badtz-maruTropical (Seaside Resort critters)
ChococatNone
CinnamorollNone
HangyodonAquatic (Rainbow Reef critters)
Hello KittyNone
KeroppiCritters (any) and Swampy (Spooky Swamp critters)
KuromiSpooky (Hearthling critter)
My MelodyNone
PekkleRocky (Gemstone Mountain critters)
PochaccoNone
PompompurinNone
RetsukoNone
TuxedosamTropical (Seaside Resort critters)

Keropi is the best islander to gift critters to because you can hit two of his tags by gifting him a critter from the Spooky Swamp. This means you’ll give him a two-star gift, which can raise his Friendship Level faster.

