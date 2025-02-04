All critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure and where to find them

With so many little critters running around Friendship Island, a guide is a must! Critters can be found in every area, each with their own tags and time of day preferences. Learn where to find each critter, where to donate them, and which island residents appreciate the gift of a critter more than others here.
Table of contents
- All critters on Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Seaside Resort critters (Seaside Room, Nature Preserve)
- Spooky Swamp critters (Bog Room, Nature Preserve)
- Gemstone Mountain critters (Gemstone Room, Nature Preserve)
- Mount Hothead critters (Volcano Room, Nature Preserve)
- Rainbow Reef critters (Reef Room, Nature Preserve)
- Icy Peak critters
- Merry Meadow critters (Merry Meadows Critter Corral)
- Cloud Island critters (Cloud Island Critter Corral)
- All critters on Imagination Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- How to catch critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- What to do with critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
All critters on Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
You’ll find plenty of critters running around Friendship Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but you’ll have to be fast to catch them. The moment a critter notices you, a blue question mark will appear above their head, quickly followed by a red exclamation mark as they try to run away. You’ll need to swing your Net or Bubble Wand at the critter to catch it within a couple of seconds, or it will disappear.
Almost all of the areas on Friendship Island have critters that can be donated or gifted. You can donate them, I’ve left the related donation room/location in brackets after the area’s name.
The Icy Peak is the only ground-level area on Friendship Island that can’t be accessed by random exploration. It’s unlocked when you start the quest A Challenging Rescue. After completing its other prerequisite quests, you need three Stamina Apples to trigger this quest.
Icy Peak critters cannot be donated anywhere in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
|Name
|Rarity
|Where to find
|Time of day
|Tags
|Blubby
|Uncommon
|The left cavern at the bottom of the mountain
|Morning, Day, Evening, Night
|Critter, Icy Peak
|Woolox
|Rare
|Found on every outer cliff
|Morning
|Critter, Frozen, Rare
Merry Meadow critters (Merry Meadows Critter Corral)
You can access Merry Meadow after the Curious Caverns quest, unlocked after the Revive the Oasis quest. Pompompurin will help you find the Merry Meadow by showing you the way to the hidden path under the Oasis waterfall.
Cloud Island critters (Cloud Island Critter Corral)
To access Cloud Island, you need to finish the Stargazing quest, which appears after completing the quests A Challenging Rescue and Baker’s Assistant (Hello Kitty’s Level 17 quest).
All critters on Imagination Island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Imagination Island only has one location: City Town. In City Town, you can find five more critters, but there isn’t anywhere to donate them. If you haven’t unlocked City Town yet, you’ll need to reach Friendship Level 7 with Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Kuromi, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll, and complete Deep Diving, Keeping it Reel, and A Zipline Adventure. After doing all of this, you’ll receive the quest Ship Shape from Badtz-maru, which leads to a ship that you can use to travel to City Town.
City Town critters
How to catch critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
There are two tools you can use to catch critters.
Net
The Net is the first critter-catching tool in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. It’s one of the items you need sticks to craft, though it does require other items, too. You’ll gain access to its recipe after completing Keroppi’s Open the Nature Preserve quest.
You need these materials to craft it after getting the recipe:
- 10 Stick (found around trees in Seaside Resort and Deadwood Forest)
- 3 Thread (obtained after gifting items to Tuxedosam)
- 1 Light Stone (obtained after gifting items to Kuromi)
You can use the Net to catch any critters that are above ground. Any underwater critters need to be caught using the Bubble Wand.
Bubble Wand
If you want to catch any of the critters in the Rainbow Reef, you’ll need the Bubble Wand. This tool is unlocked after you complete the Magic Bubble Wand quest, which appears after completing these quests:
- Bring Back the Swing
- Comic Relief
- Deep Diving
- Enraging Ruins
- Finding Flippers
- Open the Nature Preserve
To craft the Bubble Wand, you’ll need these materials:
- 5 Box Clam (found around Rainbow Reef)
- 20 Starfish (found around Rainbow Reef)
- 3 Mechanism (crafted from 3 Gizmo)
What to do with critters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Two actions will benefit you in Hello Kitty Island Adventure after catching critters: You can donate critters or gift them to the islanders.
Donating critters
The Nature Preserve, found in the Spooky Swamp, accepts any of the critters found in:
- Seaside Resort
- Spooky Swamp
- Gemstone Mountain
- Mount Hothead
- Rainbow Reef
To donate critters, just talk to the Nul in the area and select the critter you want to donate.
Merry Meadows and Cloud Island have their own Critter Corals for the critters found in those areas.
Icy Peaks critters cannot be donated.
Gifting critters
You can gift critters the same way you would gift any other item to an island resident. Each islander has their own trio of tags that tell you what kind of gifts they prefer, and this should help you choose the best critter gifts for them. Here is a quick list of islanders and the location you can find their preferred critters:
|Island resident
|Critter preferences
|Badtz-maru
|Tropical (Seaside Resort critters)
|Chococat
|None
|Cinnamoroll
|None
|Hangyodon
|Aquatic (Rainbow Reef critters)
|Hello Kitty
|None
|Keroppi
|Critters (any) and Swampy (Spooky Swamp critters)
|Kuromi
|Spooky (Hearthling critter)
|My Melody
|None
|Pekkle
|Rocky (Gemstone Mountain critters)
|Pochacco
|None
|Pompompurin
|None
|Retsuko
|None
|Tuxedosam
|Tropical (Seaside Resort critters)
Keropi is the best islander to gift critters to because you can hit two of his tags by gifting him a critter from the Spooky Swamp. This means you’ll give him a two-star gift, which can raise his Friendship Level faster.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 04:12 am