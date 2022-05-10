All collectible locations in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2

Gamers can be divided into two categories. Some people will pack a game up once they’re done with the main story, while others will play through all the available content for that 100-percent completion.

Even if you’re done with Poppy Playtime Chapter Two’s story, you can still go on a hunt for collectibles. There are a total of eight collectibles in the game that are called Golden Statues. Though you can start the search for them without doing any research, you can reduce the time it takes to collect them if you know where to look.