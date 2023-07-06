The new season of FPL has begun as the countdown to the 2023/24 Premier League season ramps up, though finding your FPL team ID is a task confusing many players.

FPL launched for the 2023/24 Premier League season on July 6, revealing the prices of every player available for selection—which includes a record-equalling price for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Preparation for the upcoming Premier League season is not just down to selecting players, however, as there are also other aspects of FPL management that are required ahead of the big kick-off in August.

These tasks may include changing your team name and finding out your FPL team ID, which is required if you plan on using third-party tools.

Fortunately, there is an easy solution for the query, so you can use our quick guide on how to check your FPL team ID.

How do you check your FPL team ID?

Waking up realising you can play #FPL again 😍 pic.twitter.com/HHlZDDeXbu — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) July 6, 2023

Finding your FPL team ID is made slightly trickier by the fact it isn’t explicitly listed anywhere and, instead, you have to use your website navigation to find what you’re looking for.

Unfortunately, that makes the following steps slightly trickier on mobile but, if you’re using the official FPL website, the process will still work whether you are on desktop or mobile.

Firstly, make sure you are logged into your official FPL account

On the navigation menu for FPL, choose the ‘Pick Team’ option

To the right of your selected team, you will see a breakdown of your points and ranking. Click the ‘Gameweek History’ option beneath this.

On the ‘Gameweek History’ page, look at the URL. There will be some numbers in the address bar.

These numbers are your FPL team ID. Make note of them.

Once you have your FPL ID, you can use it for third-party tools to help manage your FPL team.

Is the FPL team ID important?

If you plan on using any third-party tools with your FPL management, you will need your FPL team ID. Otherwise, it is not all that significant.

There is a chance, however, that your FPL team ID will determine whether you are victorious or not in a prize pool, with the FPL team ID used as a tie-breaker.

If two players have the same amount of points and have made the same amount of transfers, the FPL team ID will be used to determine the winner and whoever has the lowest team ID is victorious.

