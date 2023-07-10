The funniest 2023/24 FPL team names

The countdown to the new Premier League season is on and FPL is live, leaving plenty of players scratching their heads on ideas for the funniest team names.
Whether playing competitively in the hope of winning rewards or simply looking to get bragging rights over your friends, having a funny name for your FPL team helps you to stand out against your rivals.
Finding the right name, however, is slightly harder, particularly in the football landscape when players move on and jokes can become quickly outdated, so you need to stay on the ball for fresh ideas.
Fear not though, as we’re here to help with our selection of the funniest FPL 2023/24 team names that will hopefully provide you with some ideas.
Funniest FPL 2023/24 team names
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels
- Murder On Zidane’s Floor
- The Cesc Pistols
- Blink 1-Eto’o
- Giroud Awakening
- Willian Dollar Baby
- Lallana Del Rey
- Lallanas in Pyjamas
- Delph and Safety
- The Martial Mata LP
- Gangsters Allardyce
- Moves Like Saka
- Netflix and Chilwell
- Boys in Dahoud
- Mee, My Delph, and Ibe
- If Tomori Never Comes
- She Sells Lascelles
- Na na na na Botman
- Paqueta Crisps
- Estupina Colada
- Costa Livramento Crisis
- I’m Sorry Nic Jackson
- Shiver Me Timbers
- Mbuemno Number 5
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Schmeichel Jackson
- Losing My Reguilon
- Botman and Robin
- Hotel? Thiago
- McGinn and Tonic
- Benrahmarama
- Real SoSoBad
- Bayer Neverlosin’
- Inter Yermam
- Champagne SuperRovers
- Expected Toulouse
- Borussia Teeth
- Bilbao Baggins
- Ajax Trees Down
- Crystal Phallus
- Game of Throw-ins
- ABCDE FC
- Obi One Kenobi Nil
- 2 Goals 1 Cup
- Silence Of The Lahms
- Why So Serie A?
- Los Porro Hermanos
