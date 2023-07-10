The funniest 2023/24 FPL team names

The countdown to the new Premier League season is on and FPL is live, leaving plenty of players scratching their heads on ideas for the funniest team names.

Whether playing competitively in the hope of winning rewards or simply looking to get bragging rights over your friends, having a funny name for your FPL team helps you to stand out against your rivals.

Finding the right name, however, is slightly harder, particularly in the football landscape when players move on and jokes can become quickly outdated, so you need to stay on the ball for fresh ideas.

Fear not though, as we’re here to help with our selection of the funniest FPL 2023/24 team names that will hopefully provide you with some ideas.

Funniest FPL 2023/24 team names

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

Murder On Zidane’s Floor

The Cesc Pistols

Blink 1-Eto’o

Giroud Awakening

Willian Dollar Baby

Lallana Del Rey

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Delph and Safety

The Martial Mata LP

Gangsters Allardyce

Moves Like Saka

Netflix and Chilwell

Boys in Dahoud

Mee, My Delph, and Ibe

If Tomori Never Comes

She Sells Lascelles

Na na na na Botman

Paqueta Crisps

Estupina Colada

Costa Livramento Crisis

I’m Sorry Nic Jackson

Shiver Me Timbers

Mbuemno Number 5

We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Schmeichel Jackson

Losing My Reguilon

Botman and Robin

Hotel? Thiago

McGinn and Tonic

Benrahmarama

Real SoSoBad

Bayer Neverlosin’

Inter Yermam

Champagne SuperRovers

Expected Toulouse

Borussia Teeth

Bilbao Baggins

Ajax Trees Down

Crystal Phallus

Game of Throw-ins

ABCDE FC

Obi One Kenobi Nil

2 Goals 1 Cup

Silence Of The Lahms

Why So Serie A?

Los Porro Hermanos

