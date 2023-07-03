All FPL 2023/24 price reveals

The new FPL season is upon us.

With just over a month until the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off, price reveals for Fantasy Premier League have begun.

The 2023/24 season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11 with treble-winners Manchester City traveling to face newly-promoted Burnley, who are managed by City legend Vincent Kompany.

That fixture raises the curtain for what is sure to be an exciting season orientating around the fight for the title, the battle to secure a top-four finish, and the scrap to remain in the top flight of English football.

For FPL players, it also marks the start of a new journey and the creation of a new team. New transfers have added more players to consider, while prices have shifted accordingly based on last season’s form.

FPL prices for the 2023/24 season are being released in batches, starting with the reveal of 20 players on Monday, July 3, with the 20 Premier League clubs then beginning to reveal the prices of other players.

We will update this article accordingly with all price reveals as they happen.

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard (MID) – £8.5m

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins (FWD) – £8.0m

Bournemouth

Patrick Kluivert (MID) – £5.0m

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo (MID) – £6.5m

Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma (MID) – £6.5m

Burnley

Manuel Benson (MID) – £5.5m

Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku (FWD) – £7.5m

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze (MID) – £6.5m

Everton

Jordan Pickford (GKP) – £4.5m

Fulham

Bernd Leno (GKP) – £4.5m

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah (MID) – £12.5m

Luton Town

Gabriel Osho (DEF) – £4.5m

Amari’i Bell (DEF) – £4.0m

Carlton Morris (FWD) – £5.5

Elijah Adebayo (FWD) – £5.0m

Which Hatter have you got your eyes on in #FPL next season? 👀#COYH pic.twitter.com/JNdkqNPHNI — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) July 3, 2023

Manchester City

Erling Haaland (FWD) – £14.0m

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes (MID) – £8.5m

Newcastle United

Kieran Trippier (DEF) – £6.5m

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White (MID) – £6.0m

Sheffield United

Iliman Ndiaye (FWD) – £5.5m

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-Min (MID) – £9.0m

West Ham United

Lucas Paqueta (MID) – £6.0m

Wolves

Jose Sa (GKP) – £5.0m

