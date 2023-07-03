All FPL 2023/24 price reveals

With just over a month until the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off, price reveals for Fantasy Premier League have begun.
The 2023/24 season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11 with treble-winners Manchester City traveling to face newly-promoted Burnley, who are managed by City legend Vincent Kompany.
That fixture raises the curtain for what is sure to be an exciting season orientating around the fight for the title, the battle to secure a top-four finish, and the scrap to remain in the top flight of English football.
For FPL players, it also marks the start of a new journey and the creation of a new team. New transfers have added more players to consider, while prices have shifted accordingly based on last season’s form.
FPL prices for the 2023/24 season are being released in batches, starting with the reveal of 20 players on Monday, July 3, with the 20 Premier League clubs then beginning to reveal the prices of other players.
We will update this article accordingly with all price reveals as they happen.
Arsenal
Martin Odegaard (MID) – £8.5m
Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins (FWD) – £8.0m
Bournemouth
Patrick Kluivert (MID) – £5.0m
Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo (MID) – £6.5m
Brighton & Hove Albion
Kaoru Mitoma (MID) – £6.5m
Burnley
Manuel Benson (MID) – £5.5m
Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku (FWD) – £7.5m
Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze (MID) – £6.5m
Everton
Jordan Pickford (GKP) – £4.5m
Fulham
Bernd Leno (GKP) – £4.5m
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (MID) – £12.5m
Luton Town
Gabriel Osho (DEF) – £4.5m
Amari’i Bell (DEF) – £4.0m
Carlton Morris (FWD) – £5.5
Elijah Adebayo (FWD) – £5.0m
Manchester City
Erling Haaland (FWD) – £14.0m
Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes (MID) – £8.5m
Newcastle United
Kieran Trippier (DEF) – £6.5m
Nottingham Forest
Morgan Gibbs-White (MID) – £6.0m
Sheffield United
Iliman Ndiaye (FWD) – £5.5m
Tottenham Hotspur
Son Heung-Min (MID) – £9.0m
West Ham United
Lucas Paqueta (MID) – £6.0m
Wolves
Jose Sa (GKP) – £5.0m