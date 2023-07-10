Plenty of changes to take into consideration.

Position changes in FPL are extremely important as they can directly impact the points a player scores and there are several ahead of the 2023/24 season to be aware of.

High-scoring midfielders, for example, earn more points for their goals compared to forwards, while forwards are the only position in the game that do not receive points for a clean sheet.

Keeping on top of position changes is therefore vital when preparing your squad, with it particularly beneficial if a forward has been changed to a midfielder, as they will get five points for scoring instead of four.

Not every change is a positive one, however, as a midfielder being changed to a forward reduces the number of points they get for scoring, while a midfielder who moves to become a defender loses points for every two goals conceded.

For the 2023/24 FPL season, 11 players have received a position change, and you can see all FPL 2023/24 position changes here.

Related: All FPL 2023/24 prices

Player 22/23 points total Club Old position New position Kai Havertz 102 Arsenal FWD MID Julio Encisco 57 Brighton FWD MID Sergi Canos 5 Brentford DEF MID Bryan Mbeumo 150 Brentford FWD MID Yoane Wissa 111 Brentford MID FWD Lewis Hall 19 Chelsea MID DEF Cody Gakpo 90 Liverpool MID FWD Diogo Jota 80 Liverpool FWD MID Matt Ritchie 7 Newcastle DEF MID Brennan Johnson 122 Nottingham Forest FWD MID Richarlison 54 Tottenham FWD MID

Related: How to check your FPL Team ID

What does it mean?

The key takeaways from the position changes in FPL for the 2023/24 orientate around a few players in particular—Liverpool duo Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz, and Brentford pair Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa.

Gakpo scored seven goals last season and, had he been a FWD in the 2022/23 edition, would have received seven less points for his goals, whereas Jota, who also scored seven goals, would have seen his points tally boosted. Gakpo also benefited from clean sheets while classed as a midfielder, whereas Jota did not.

An eight-goal haul for Brennan Johnson in 22/23 would have been worth considerably more as a midfielder, as would Kai Havertz’s seven for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa’s tally of seven goals would have been worth less points and Mbuemo’s nine-goal haul would have been worth considerably more.

About the author