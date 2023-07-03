Haaland’s 2023/24 FPL starting price matches record held by Ronaldo, Henry, and van Persie

He's already one of the best player in the league.

Manchester City’s superstar forward Erling Haaland will have a £14 million price tag at the start of the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, matching the record of some legendary footballers.

It’s rare for players to have a price tag like this at the start of FPL. Haaland is only the third football player in the history of FPL to have such a high price. Arsenal’s Thierry Henry accomplished that in the 2005/06 and 2006/07 seasons, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo had a £14 million price tag at the start of the 2007/08 season, and the Dutch forward Robin van Persie was sold for £14 million at the start of the 2013/14 season.

Even though Haaland is just 22 years old, he is already one of the best players in the world. The Norwegian moved to Manchester City at the start of the 2022/23 season followed by a successful stint with Borussia Dortmund and absolutely killed it in his first season in the Premier League.

Haaland scored 36 goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season, which is the most a player has scored in a single season of England’s first division. The Norwegian superstar helped Manchester City surpass Arsenal at the end of the season and was key to winning the title.

A 🔝 debut season for @ErlingHaaland! 🌟



Check out his best bits from the 2022/23 campaign 👇 pic.twitter.com/ruzuBm4uUW — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2023

Related: All FPL 2023/24 price reveals

For now, it remains to be seen if Haaland will keep up his outstanding numbers in the 2023/24 season and honor the starting price FPL has given to him. But it doesn’t look like the young superstar will be slowing down anytime soon.

The 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 11 with Burnley vs. Manchester City, meaning Haaland could be the one to score the first goals of the new season.

About the author