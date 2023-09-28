Forza Motorsport system requirements: PC specs

You'll need a lor of power to get the simulation realism.

The next installment in Microsoft’s race simulation franchise will be released on Oct. 10 for PC and Xbox Seris X/S. Forza Motorsport will take the realism of car racing to the next level with 500 real-world cars.

Forza Motorsport on PC will support native resolutions up to 4K and higher, and render ultrawide and non-standard resolutions for on-track gameplay. Although you can unlock framerates in single-player, framerates are locked to 60FPS in multiplayer.

Photorealism, realistic physics, and AI simulation are the selling points of Forza Motorsport, which means you’ll need a lot of PC and laptop hardware power to be able to benefit from everything Xbox Game Studios developed.

We’ll present in this guide all the hardware requirements and system possibilities to play Forza Motorsport and how to find your hardware specs in case you don’t know or just forgot.

Forza Motorsport system requirements for PC and laptop

As expected, Forza Motorsport won’t be a game for low-hardware PCs and laptops. The franchise is known for its high-quality photorealistic graphics and realistic physics, which require a lot of power.

Some requirements matter more than others, but the RAM, GPU, and display memory (VRAM) are the ones that will impact the most in a game’s performance. RAM will affect responsiveness and framerates, while GPU and VRAM will affect the graphics.

It’s important to note that Forza Motorsport on PC doesn’t support Intel GPUs at launch.

Ideal system requirements for Forza Motorsport

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel Core i7-11700K or Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-11700K or Ryzen 7 5800X RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: NVidia RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XT

NVidia RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XT Direct X: API DirectX 12, Recurso de Hardware Nível 12

API DirectX 12, Recurso de Hardware Nível 12 VRAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: NvME SSD with 130GB free space

Recommended system requirements for Forza Motorsport

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel i5-11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: NVidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT

NVidia RTX 2080 TI or AMD RX 6800 XT Direct X: API DirectX 12, Recurso de Hardware Nível 12

API DirectX 12, Recurso de Hardware Nível 12 VRAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: SSD with 130GB free space

Minimum system requirements for Forza Motorsport

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: NVidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT

NVidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT Direct X: API DirectX 12, Recurso de Hardware Nível 12

API DirectX 12, Recurso de Hardware Nível 12 VRAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: SSD with 130GB free space

The minimum requirement is enough to play the game on 1080p but not higher.

How to find your PC and Laptop’s specifications

If you are not sure what are your PC or laptop’s specs or if just forgot, you can use the Direct X Diagnostic Tool to find out. It’s an easy process and you’ll have all the information you need to know if you can run Forza Motorsport.

Here’s the step by step-by-step on how to check what are your PC specs:

Press Win + R.

Type dxdiag and hit Enter.

Click on yes if a window talking about the PC information pops up.

The important info is the operating system, processor, and memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check the name and the display memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most PC and laptop specs will be on the System tab, but you’ll need to go to the Display tab to see your GPU and VRAM specs information.

About the author