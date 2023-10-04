Forza Motorsport: Best racing settings for beginners and experts

Forza Motorsport is a game with highly customizable settings that allow it to appeal to beginners and experts alike, with the ability to tweak various aspects of the driving experience.

New players can find a whole heap of assistances, including on braking, throttle, and steering if they wish, while more experienced racers can eliminate those assists entirely to opt for the most authentic racing experience possible.

Naturally, everyone will have their own comfort levels in Forza Motorsport and one of the biggest benefits of the game is the ability to tweak settings individually to create a fully customized experience that suits your needs.

If you’re looking for a solid starting point, however, we’re here to help with suggestions for beginners, intermediate players, racing experts, and those using a wheel.

Best Forza Motorsport racing settings for beginners

Everyone starts somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Any players new to Forza Motorsport should begin by using Club Rules in the difficulty settings, which make any damage sustained cosmetic only, allow the ability to rewind, and result in limited penalties. Drivatar Difficulty should be set to one and can be increased as required.

Driving Assists should be at their maximum level, with a full suggested line, ABS on, and other assists set to help. You can also tweak to assisted throttle and steering if you wish, though I suggest not doing so to help you get comfortable with Forza Motorsport.

Ruleset Club Rules Global Assists Presets Heavy Assists Suggested Line Full Braking Partially Assisted Throttle Unassisted Steering Normal Traction Control Sport Stability Control Sport Shifting Automatic

Best Forza Motorsport racing settings for intermediate players

Tweak your experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players with some experience in the Forza Motorsport series or other racing simulators should drop some of the assists for beginner drivers and opt for the Sport Rules difficulty, which has simulated fuel and tires and moderate penalties while retaining the ability to rewind.

Driving assists should be varied and highly customizable, though I recommend sticking with having ABS On and Sport Traction Control while you get to grips with the revamped physics in Forza Motorsport.

Ruleset Sport Rules Global Assists Presets Balanced Assists Suggested Line Braking Only Braking ABS On Throttle Unassisted Steering Normal Traction Control Sport Stability Control Sport Shifting Automatic

Best Forza Motorsport racing settings for experts

Undertake a huge challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players who are well accustomed to Forza Motorsport and racing simulators should opt for the Expert Rules in the difficulty settings, which has simulated damage, fuel, and tires, full penalties, and prevents the use of the rewind function.

Driving Assists should be off completely, with manual gear shifts, but these can be adjusted to suit your own playstyle. It’s worth noting that Simulation steering can be difficult when using a controller, so this can be changed to suit your needs.

Ruleset Expert Rules Global Assists Presets Custom Suggested Line Off Braking ABS Off Throttle Unassisted Steering Simulation Traction Control Off Stability Control Off Shifting Manual

Best Forza Motorsport racing settings when using a wheel

Wheels give the most authentic experience. Image via Turn 10 Studios

Players using a wheel in Forza Motorsport will be able to have better control with some of the more advanced mechanics in the game, particularly with simulation steering, but the settings can be tweaked for any experience level.

Using a wheel in Forza Motorsport and advanced settings like simulation steering and no traction control can provide faster lap times, as long as you master the controls. Many of the settings are similar to expert level.

Ruleset Expert Rules Global Assists Presets Custom Suggested Line None Braking ABS Off Throttle Unassisted Steering Simulation Traction Control Off Stability Control Off Shifting Manual with Clutch

About the author