Where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite’s Chapter three, season three, continues with the summer event. The event introduced new challenges to the game, alongside the exclusive cosmetics that players will be able to unlock throughout its duration.

One of the challenges that became available with the event required players to fire off the Firework Flare gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers. The Firework Flare Gun is a new addition to the game’s arsenal.

How to fire off Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players will need to find a Firework Flare Gun first. This weapon can be found inside loot chests and can even appear as ground loot.

Considering how easy it’s to find a Firework Flare Gun on the map in Fortnite, players can simply land on Mighty Monument, located toward the east of The Sanctuary, or Tilted tower at the start of a match.

Once you get to one of these landmarks, look for a Firework Flare Gun while looting. Players will simply need to use the Firework Flare Gun at the Mighty Monument or the Tilted Towers to complete this challenge. If you’d like to continue your match, you can challenge other players with your starting loot or find yourself a vehicle to visit a better looting spot.

The Firework Flare Gun challenge is one of the easier quests in the summer event and there are a handful of others players will need to complete to unlock sweet rewards.