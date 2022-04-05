Where to find Klombo-sized snow mounds in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2 – all locations

Klombos had a short stint in Fortnite during Chapter Three, season one. They were removed from the game with the start of Chapter Three, season two, a recent challenge indicated that they could be returning to the game.

This challenge requires players to find three Klombo-sized snow mounds in Fortnite. Finding these snow mounds can take longer than expected if you haven’t spent too much time on the latest season’s map. You can reduce the time it takes to complete the challenge by finding out where exactly you need to go on the map, however, and here’s where to find all the Klombo-sized snow mounds in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two.

There are a total of three Klombo-sized snow mounds on the map, and they’re all located around the north of Logjam Lumberyard. The snow mounds can look like rocks, but you’ll hear a breathing sound as you approach them. Mounds also have a hole on one end, making them more distinguishable.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

To complete the challenge, you’ll need to approach a mound and stand on it until you get the quest progress pop up. You’ll then need to visit the other snow mounds, which are all close by. Getting your hands on a vehicle as you drop onto the map will be the key to getting through this challenge as fast as possible.

Once you complete the challenge, you can continue the match with your early-acquired loot or exit to start a new one where you can focus on completing another challenge.