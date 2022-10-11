Where to find Deployable Launch Pads in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now due to the fact it’s constantly introducing new content for its players. One of the oldest pieces of the game’s building mode, the Launch Pad, has been given a new deployable version for players in the Zero Build mode. This will provide players with options in getting to higher positions that used to be possible with building.

With the Deployable Launch Pads, players will be able to send themselves flying to get the height advantage. Here are all the details you need to know about where to get Deployable Launch Pads in Fortnite.

How to find Deployable Launch Pads in Fortnite

The Deployable Launch Pads spawn in floor and chest loot, so you’ll need to check places with the highest instances of those spawns. POIs like Tilted Towers and Rave Cave are perfect because they have high occurrences of both chest and floor loot. But be aware that landing at these POIs may mean needing to deal with opponents first.

The Launch Pads work similarly to how they do in the regular building modes, except that players will need to throw them to deploy after finding them on the map. There will still likely be buildable Launch Pads in the regular Battle Royale mode, but Zero Build players will really benefit from the new item’s inclusion.

This new item was added alongside the Explosive Goo Gun, which shoots out a torrent of volatile liquid before exploding anything it touches. In the coming weeks, there will likely be challenges involving both of these new items.