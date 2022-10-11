Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales right now, often adding new challenges and weapons to keep players on their toes. In the hotfix released on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Epic released the previously leaked Explosive Goo Gun and Deployable Launch Pads for players to use against their enemies. But many players aren’t sure where to find them during the game.

You’ll become a one-person demolition machine when you find this weapon. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite.

How to find the Explosive Goo Gun in Fortnite

Players will be able to find the Explosive Goo Gun in the floor and chest loot, which means they’ll need to head to the POI with the chance of spawning the most of those. Places like Tilted Towers or Rave Cave spawn lots of chests and floor loot, so consider starting your search there. Be aware that you’ll likely have to deal with players first if you land at the bigger POIs.

The Explosive Goo Gun does just what the name implies: It shoots explosive Goo across the battlefield, dousing your opponents or objects. After a second of being fired, the Goo ignites itself and quickly explodes. This is a near-instant way to destroy buildings due to the instant destruction it causes to any building it touches.

This new Goo Gun will likely be a game-changer for the battle royale with building enabled since players’ whole structures can be destroyed from the ground up with this new weapon.