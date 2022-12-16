Where to find Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

Being two of the most popular franchises out right now, it only makes sense Fortnite and My Hero Academia would collab together. Now, characters from the anime have made their appearance on the island alongside Izuku Midoriya’s version of the One for All power. Players will be able to use this power how they see fit, likely destroying the island and eliminating opponents.

Players will only be able to find Deku’s Smash in certain locations on the island. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find Deku’s Smash during the My Hero Academia collab in Fortnite.

Where to get Deku’s Smash in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Players who want to find Deku’s Smash will need to look inside special MHA supply drops or vending machines. These items can be found across the map, with the supply drops being noticeable due to the appearance change. The MHA supply drops look like the mascot of All Might frequently showing up in the anime.

The All Might supply drops are vaguely similar to the pill pods that were introduced during the Dragon Ball collab this past August. Those supply drops would come shooting down from the sky and included both the Mythic weapon and traversal item.

Players will likely need to find multiple of the Deku’s Smash item if they hope to complete all of the challenges that will unlock during the event.

This item is likely to devastate your opponents but it will be interesting to see if Fortnite players like it as much as the Kamehameha from the past August Dragon Ball collab.