Where to collect a Golden Egg during Fortnite’s Spring Breakout event

Fortnite is known to celebrate each new season it’s active with events and themed cosmetics meant for players to enjoy. Each new year in the game seems to bring new possibilities, with the Spring Breakout in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two being proof of that. In this event, players are met with many challenges, including having to go on an Easter Egg hunt across the map.

The chickens on the map are laying special eggs that can give players a leg-up over the competition, here’s all the information you need to know about how to find and collect a Golden Egg during Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout event.

Where to find Golden Eggs during Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout event

Screengrab via Epic Games

Golden Eggs are laid by chickens at a lower rarity than the other eggs as part of the event, like the consumables, and grant the player gold when collected. Players can find them anywhere that they hear chickens on the map, which have an increased spawn rate during the event. If you follow one around or simply wait long enough, it will lay a Golden Egg amongst all the others.

When you see one, all you need to do is walk up and press the prompted button to collect it. Don’t worry if you don’t have any open space in your inventory, as it will immediately spawn a stack of Gold Bars, which you can immediately add to your balance.

There are chickens all across the parts of the map in the middle and west, and they have been spawning in groups since the start of the event. As long as you can hold your ground while you wait, that’s all the information you need to know about where to collect a Golden Egg in Fortnite‘s Spring Breakout event.