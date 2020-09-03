When does Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 end? | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s new season is all about heroes and villains.

Epic Games and Marvel have teamed up to bring the Marvel universe to the Fortnite island in Chapter Two, season four: Nexus War.

Some of comics’ most iconic heroes and villains—Iron Man, Thor, She-Hulk, Groot, Wolverine, Mystique, Storm, and Doctor Doom—have arrived on the game’s battle royale island to take on Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds.

This season’s battle pass contains Marvel skins, giving buyers the opportunity to play as some of their favorite Marvel characters, complete challenges, earn XP, and unlock unique cosmetic items.

The map has seen some changes too, with Doctor Doom taking over Pleasant Park as his domain and transforming it into a fortress with armed guards. There’s also a Sentinel graveyard with giant robots, a hovering carrier by the coast, and planes zooming around the Battle Bus. As the season progresses, even more map changes are expected to come to Fortnite.

The season has only just begun, but well-known data miners have been doing some digging and have found an end date. The season will end on Nov. 30, according to HYPEX. If this is the case, season four will end up being one of Fortnite’s longest seasons.

This article will be updated when an official end date is confirmed.