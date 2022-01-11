When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1 end?

The transition between each Fortnite season sets the stage for awesome events. When it’s time to switch Chapters, however, Epic Games takes everything up a notch. Fortnite’s second Chapter wrapped up at the end of 2021 with a stunning event that set the tone for the new Chapter.

Not only is the storyline as thrilling as it gets, but Epic also kicked off the season with the most awesome skins. With the new battle pass, Spider-Man and The Rock, portraying The Foundation, became available as playable skins. Since then, most players have been busy grinding Battle Stars to unlock their favorite cosmetics.

The hype levels were already through the roof with the latest collaborations and the season, and they went even higher with the introduction of the Winterfest 2021, which added even more awesome skins to the game.

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season one allowed Epic to start off strong to the new year, but all good things must come to an end at some point. Regardless of how fun and awesome it is, Chapter Three, season one will need to wrap up at some point to make room for newer content.

When will Fortnite Chapter Three, season one end?

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season one will end on March 19. This means that the players only have a couple of months to max out their battle passes. Given the number of challenges in the game, maxing out your battle pass shouldn’t be a problem, even if you’re starting the season late.

Fortnite Chapter Three, season two should start on March 20, right after the first one concludes. There will likely be a small downtime between the seasons.

While these are the current dates, Epic’s plans can always change until March, and the developer has a history of postponing season end dates for a few weeks if the content isn’t ready for a full release yet. If that happens to be the case, Epic usually lets Fortnite fans know through its social media channels.